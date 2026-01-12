Ahmad Hudson Effortlessly Impresses at All-American Bowl

There are many names to know when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been excellent when it comes to the class thus far, landing themselves inside the top five in the nation. They are ranked as the fifth-best team in the recruiting class, according to 247Sports , after jumping out to an early start. This is the opposite of how things went down with the 2026 class, which is in a position they'd like out of, but haven't found their way out just yet.

The Cornhuskers have landed six commitments thus far, and a lot of these guys were at the top of their board when they committed, but even through this whole time of landing commitments, it is safe to say that the Huskers are still battling for their top target in the class of 2027. That prospect is Ahmad Hudson, who is a tight end from Ruston High School in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana talent is one of the better players in the country, rated as a top-five prospect out of Louisiana. He ranks as high as the No. 17 player in the class, but it is hard to believe that he is outside of the top five with the talent he brings. He is a near-generational talent at the tight end position who can make defenders look silly. He has done a great job developing on the gridiron when it comes to both blocking and being a vertical threat. He is also someone who is viewed as a top name on the basketball court, as his goal is to be able to play football and basketball for the team he chooses to play for. This is something Nebraska is fine with.

Hudson was in attendance for the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, and he made some of the best-looking, non-effort plays all week. It goes to show exactly how light some of these tough skills are when it comes to the workload and bag of tricks that the tight end has. He was one of the better names in attendance in 2027, and he will likely be one of the players who can make or break someone's class. Here are the clips. Take a look at what he can do with nearly zero effort involved.

One-handed catches are not a problem for the uber-talented tight end, but what exactly would he bring to the Cornhuskers on the football field if he were to commit? Here is what Gabe Brooks from 247Sports had to say in his evaluation:

Super-sized tight end with an uncommon frame and athleticism combination.

Matchup nightmare in the passing game with the ability to stretch the field and work the short-to-intermediate level.

Instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control.

Owns extensive experience at receiver, in-line tight end, and H.

Convicted blocker with immense potential.- Legitimate high-major hoops prospect.

Excellent second-jump athleticism on the basketball floor that aids ball-winning ability in pads.

One of the elite pass-catching threats in the 2027 class. Projects as an eventual college impact player with significant long-term pro potential.

