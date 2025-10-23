Big Red Lands NHSCA Champ Wyatt Hanssen as Second 2027 Commit

BANG!

Nebraska land their 2nd recruit in the class of 2027!



Wyatt Hanssen (Heber City, UT) is ranked #96 in the Class of 2027. He is a 1x UT state champ and a 2x finalist, and also won NHSCA Nationals this past year.



Welcome to the Good Life, Wyatt! pic.twitter.com/moqfiwYPV9