Big Red Lands NHSCA Champ Wyatt Hanssen as Second 2027 Commit
Nebraska continues to build early momentum in its 2027 recruiting class with the commitment of Wyatt Hanssen, a nationally ranked talent out of Heber City, Utah. Hanssen brings a championship resume that includes a Utah state title, two state finals appearances, and a recent NHSCA Nationals victory.
His pledge marks the Huskers’ second addition to the class and signals a strong start in targeting high-upside prospects with proven credentials.
Nebraska hosted nine top recruits from across the country for official visits earlier this month, showcasing the program’s facilities, culture, and vision for the future. The effort paid off quickly, as the Huskers landed their first commitment in the 2027 class with Mac Crosson's commitment.
Hanssen enters the national spotlight as the No. 96 overall recruit in the Class of 2027, a ranking that reflects both his dominant high school resume and his potential at the next level. With a Utah state title, two finals appearances, and a national championship under his belt, Hanssen has proven he can compete with and beat the best in the country. His top-100 status places him among the elite prospects in his class and makes his commitment a major win for Nebraska’s long-term vision.
Hanssen enters his junior season with a dominant resume, boasting a 59–10 career record that reflects both consistency and finishing power. Of those 59 wins, 30 came by fall, underscoring his elite pinning instincts, while 19 tech falls and 2 major decisions highlight his ability to control matches across styles. Whether ending bouts early or grinding through tough opponents, Hanssen has proven himself as a versatile and dangerous competitor on the mat.
Hanssen isn’t just winning. He’s ending matches with authority. His high rate of falls and techs points to a wrestler who can overwhelm opponents in multiple ways, whether through explosive offense or tactical control. That kind of versatility makes him a valuable addition to Nebraska’s future lineup.
As a sophomore, Hanssen made history at Wasatch High, becoming the school’s first wrestler in two decades to capture a national title. His breakthrough victory not only cemented his status as one of Utah’s rising stars but also revived a proud tradition for the program with a long-awaited moment of national recognition.
With Hanssen now on board, Nebraska’s 2027 class gains a proven winner and a high-ceiling competitor who’s already made national waves. His commitment, paired with Crosson’s earlier pledge, gives the Huskers a strong foundation built on grit, pedigree, and upside.
As the 2027 class continues to take shape, Hanssen’s addition signals that Nebraska isn’t just recruiting talent. They’re building a future.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.