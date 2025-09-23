Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte Decommits from Nebraska
The second player in the 2026 class to commit to Nebraska has reopened his commitment.
Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte committed to the Huskers in early October last year. On Tuesday, he made his decommitment announcement.
"After much thought and prayerful consideration, I've decided to reopen my recruitment," Bonwell-Witte said.
Out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Bonwell-Witte is rated as a three-star prospect. According to the 247Sports Composite, he's the No. 114 wideout in the nation and No. 3 prospect in South Dakota.
Bonwell-Witte's other offers include Minnesota, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Iowa State.
The rest of the class
Nebraska's 2026 recruiting class is now under a dozen commits.
The first commitment to the class came a couple of weeks before Bonwell-Witte. Buford, Georgia's Dayton Raiola, the younger brother of Husker starting quarterback Dylan, committed in September of 2024. He's rated as a three-star prospect and the 98th-ranked QB nationally.
At the wideout position, the Huskers still have a pair of commits in Nalin Scott and Larry Miles. The two three-stars are both rated higher than Bonwell-Witte.
The class is led by four-star talents Claude Mpouma and Danny Odem. Mpouma is the No. 16 offensive tackle in the nation, while Odem is the No. 21 cornerback in the country.
The rest of the class, all three-stars, includes tight end Luke Sorensen, running back Jamal Rule, offensive lineman Leon Noil Jr., offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, offensive tackle Rex Waterman, and linebacker Jase Reynolds.
Where the class ranks
The 247Sports composite has the Big Red with the 79th-ranked class in the country and the No. 18 class in the Big Ten Conference. The Rivals Industry Ranking has NU in the same spot in the league but up to No. 66 nationally.
The 2027 class is making up ground
The 2026 class has been a smaller and lower rated class from the get-go. That doesn't mean the players won't pan out or contribute while in Lincoln, but this hasn't been the group that the recruiting rankings are going nuts for.
Remember, Matt Rhule said he chases football players and not recruiting stars. That said, there are some stars in the 2027 class already.
The class of three commits is ranked No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten—behind Penn State and Ohio State—from the 247Sports Composite.
Omaha Central athlete Tory Pittman III leads the way as a five-star prospect. The top player in the state of Nebraska, Pittman commited last month.
Earlier this month, another Omaha product made his commitment. Three-star Matt Erickson out of Millard South is set to follow in his father's footsteps in playing for Nebraska.
The first commit for the class came back in May. Four-star quarterback Trae Taylor has been the face of the class for several months, aiding the coaching staff in peer recruiting. With a look at where the 2026 class and his own 2027 group being just a trio for now, his work is likely just ramping up.
