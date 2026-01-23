Evaluating Nebraska Running Back Commit Amir Brown

Nebraska football is well represented when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class. They have landed multiple of their top targets, including a player who they have been able to pull away from his in-state program.

Amir Brown is a running back out of North Carolina. He has been one of the better players in the state when it comes to the 2027 class. He was previously committed to the Tar Heels, but backed off his commitment. Following this decision, Brown opted to visit the Huskers, and it was nearly done with following that. He quickly committed, and now he is one of the better players in the class for the Huskers.

Here is a full breakdown of what he will bring to the table, including some things he needs to work on and how he grades as a prospect.

Positives

Nebraska commit Amir Brown with running back's coach EJ Barthel | @TheAmirBrown/X

Quick Cutting to the Outside: He is one of the better quick-cutting running backs when it comes to cutting to the outside. There were multiple plays where his ability to cut quickly allowed him to bounce outside and pick up a solid amount of yards. This is a trait that coaches are looking for because you never know if your linemen up front will collapse or stay strong. He is strong with his lower body, which helps him drive out of these initial steps. Changing direction to the outside can be tough, but for him, it comes naturally.

Dominant in Multiple Sets: This is a very underrated trait. He is one of the better running backs when it comes to being flexible in multiple sets. He has seen work out of gun, single back, I-formation, and more. This is great for his development, as he will be able to adapt better than others.

Elusive: He is a true elusive back when it comes to the high school level. He is going to use his change of direction and his jukes to help himself down the field, which is a good thing. He is one of the better elusive backs in the state of North Carolina, and he has done a fantastic job with the development of his lower-body movement. This is what helps him along the way, and I believe he will only get better in this field when it comes to the college scene. He brings a different style than some of these other Nebraska backs and the typical back to come through the college. This is what makes him unique, and this is what will make his skillset work.

Vision: Part of being a solid running back is having good vision. It is especially important when it comes to the elusive backs, as they typically don't have the strength to consistently break tackles. Brown is solid at this in high school, but nothing makes you think that he will be doing this consistently in college. With solid vision, you will have a chance to be a solid running back as long as your other traits stay the same. The game will pick up in college, but I think the Huskers commit will be able to transition quickly.

Things To Work On

Strength to Drive Through Tackles: This will be a key to his success in Husker colors. He will be asked to break tackles and create big plays. While he is doing this in high school, he will have a much tougher task, having to get past linebackers and linemen, who are much more skilled and dangerous. Brown will have to get stronger when it comes to being a running back and breaking through the line. I believe he will be fine along the way, but you would hope to see a major improvement during his first offseason with the program. The first area to work on will be his lower-body. I believe if they can get him even stronger than he is, he will be dangerous.

Receiving Game: He does a fine job in this, but he can develop into a monster coming out of the backfield. He has done well when given the opportunity, but he doesn't get asked to catch passes out of the backfield as much as he may under the leadership of Matt Rhule. Brown has all of the traits to do this at a solid rate, but I would like to see him polish these traits over time.

Grade

Ceiling: Brown's ceiling is to be a multi-year starter in college with the chance to find himself in a rotational role on Sundays. I believe he has all of the traits you could want out of a running back, but there is still some room to improve. He is one of my favorite running backs in the class, and under great leadership, he will be playing in the National Football League.

Floor: His floor is a rotational piece for most of his career, with the chance of becoming a starter. This seems less likely to me, as I believe he will have an immediate impact. I believe he will even be a huge rotational piece in his first season. Brown has done a fantastic job when it comes to growing every year, but there is still a chance that he doesn't reach his expected ceiling, along with the chance that he is misused. Even in the worst case scenario, I believe he will be an impact player.

