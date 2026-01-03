Former Iowa State Linebacker Announces Visit to Nebraska

A former 2025 recruit that Nebraska was heavily involved with before ultimately missing out on has entered the transfer portal, and Matt Rhule isn't wasting any time trying to reignite the spark between the two sides.

The Huskers, thick into the transfer portal window that opened on Jan. 2, have scheduled nearly double-digit visits for recruits, and Nebraska's latest player to publicly announce his scheduled arrival in Lincoln is a player at a position of need next fall.

With four years of eligibility remaining, former four-star recruit Will Hawthorne announced his intention to enter the portal on New Year's Eve, and on the opening night of the two-week window, the Huskers have already made plans for him to visit.

Thank you Iowa State and Ames for giving this hometown kid an opportunity of a lifetime. I will forever cherish the memories and relationships formed as a Cyclone. I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/aVxrdfg79x — Will Hawthorne 4⭐️ (@WillHawthorne10) December 31, 2025

"I will forever cherish the memories and relationships formed as a Cyclone," Hawthorne said. "I have decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining."

For Rhule's staff, who offered the linebacker in June of 2024, the relationship is not new. In fact, Hawthorne took an official visit to Nebraska just weeks after receiving his scholarship offer from the Huskers that summer. Ultimately, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Ames native elected to stay home and committed to Iowa State. But after his former head coach took the Penn State job, the linebacker is searching for a new home.

Hawthorne tested well out of high school but did not see playing time this fall for the Cyclones. As a prep recruit, he was awarded the 2024 MaxPreps Iowa High School Football Player of the Year, while also showcasing elite speed as a sprinter in track. His height and weight are definitely college football ready, and though his playing experience at the collegiate level is untested, he could look to factor in immediately for a Nebraska team that lost three senior linebackers following the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve.

@HuskerFootball fans should be pretty fired up about this one!@WillHawthorne10 is everything you want in a big-time college LB.



Big Red nation will love throwback physicality, and he brings athleticism required to excel as a LB in ‘26.



He ran 10.82 100m as HS Sr. 💨🌪️ #GBR https://t.co/67ysOnPfRv — JC Moreau (@TheStrengthU) January 2, 2026

As a senior, the Iowa native showcased a level of speed that Rhule's staff has been known to take notice of, and at 225-pounds, he's also got the frame to match. In all reality, had the coaching carousel not led Matt Campbell to Penn State, the Husker's would likely not be in connection to the former four-star recruit.

Yes, he's raw. But Hawthorne has the measurables that nearly every Power Four program is searching for in a defender. And after compiling well over 200 career tackles as a high school recruit, he's shown on film a knack for bringing players down.

As the Huskers look to install a new defensive scheme under Rob Aurich over the coming months, Nebraska will likely emphasize size and aggression along the front seven. Hawthorne, from his high school tape, shows that in abundance.

As of Jan. 3, Hawthorne is one of three linebackers with confirmed scheduled visits to Lincoln over the coming days. Nebraska has also scheduled a total of six defenders to visit as a whole. Roster-wide, the Huskers are up to 11 total visitors coming to Lincoln at various times throughout the next week.

Other linebackers include Owen Chambliss, who earned First Team All-Mountain West recognition this fall under Aurich's guidance, and Dexter Foster of Oregon State, who has played in 19 collegiate games with seven starts to this point in his career.

Hawthorne will ultimately be the most unproven prospect out of the bunch, but all three offer notable size and length. As noted earlier, the former Cyclone is 6-foot-2, 225 pounds. Foster is listed at 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, and Chambliss is listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds.

Rob Aurich will be Nebraska's next defensive coordinator. He led an SDSU Aztec defense that ranked amongst the top 10 in nearly every statistical category this fall. | San Diego State Athletics

The most exciting thing for Husker fans may be the attempt to add noteworthy size to Nebraska's defense. In 2025, the Huskers struggled to stop the run against nearly every Power Four program they played, and the influx of weight and strength Aurich is attempting fill his ranks with would go a long way toward solving that problem next fall.

As it currently stands, the Huskers also have one confirmed visitor along the defensive line. Former Kansas State Wildcat, Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, offers notable size of his own. Listed at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, were he to end up at Nebraska, the junior would become one of the most experienced players on the line of scrimmage the Huskers have.

Hawthorne is scheduled to be in Lincoln as early as Jan. 4, and if Rhule and Aurich have their way, he will leave Lincoln committed to the Big Red. Though the transfer portal is open until Jan. 16, a lot of decisions will be made far in advance, and securing one of the most promising young linebackers in the sport would secure a big win for Nebraska heading into the offseason ahead.

The former Cyclone is not the only player Nebraska will look to secure, and they will almost certainly schedule more visits at the position over the coming weeks. But if early indications suggest anything, the Huskers are in a prime position to secure a former blue-chip recruit.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.