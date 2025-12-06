Former Nebraska Commit Enters Transfer Portal After USC Stint

Carlon Jones is once again making headlines in the college football world.

The former Nebraska commit out of Bay City, Texas, who later signed with USC as a top-20 defensive line prospect in the 2024 class, has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, Jones brings size, pedigree, and intrigue to the market as programs look to bolster their defensive fronts.

As a prospect, he holds a 92 rating from 247Sports, placing him at No. 216 nationally. Among defensive linemen, he’s ranked No. 31, while in the state of Texas, he comes in at No. 37 overall.

Jones redshirted during his true freshman season in 2024, not seeing game action while developing within the program. While playing in 2025, he competed for playing time on the defensive line as a redshirt freshman, bringing size and potential to the rotation.

Jones appeared in eight games, recording three solo tackles and one assist for a total of four stops this past season. He did not register any tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles, or fumble recoveries during the season, but gained valuable experience as part of the defensive rotation.

BREAKING: USC DL Carlon Jones plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports⁰⁰The 6’3 315 DL was ranked as a Top 20 DL in the 2024 Class⁰⁰He’ll have 3 years of eligibility remaininghttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/niapVSanvr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 5, 2025

When the transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, Jones will be the ninth Trojan to enter the portal. Jones had an opportunity to earn early playing time with USC, but an injury suffered during fall camp required surgery and ultimately sidelined him for the entire season.

Jones could fit Nebraska as a versatile defensive line addition, offering size, depth, and upside in a program that values toughness and development under Matt Rhule. His past connection to the Huskers makes him a natural candidate to rejoin the roster, especially given Nebraska’s need for rotational strength in the trenches.

Nebraska under Rhule emphasizes multiple fronts and physicality. Jones’s ability to play both nose tackle and 3-technique gives the Huskers flexibility in how they deploy him.

Nebraska’s current defensive line situation reflects both promise and areas of need. The rotation features young talent still developing consistency, while depth remains a priority to withstand the grind of the Big Ten. Run defense has shown flashes but continues to seek greater stability, and the pass rush leans heavily on edge pressure rather than interior disruption.

Senior season highlights 17 sacks 95 tackles 30 TFL’s 23 hurries NCAA up next!! pic.twitter.com/XDCpkGF3II — carlonjones92 (@carlonjones11) November 19, 2023

Recruiting has brought in promising prospects, yet adding experienced size like Jones could strengthen the unit and provide the flexibility needed to keep the front fresh throughout the season.

Now that he’s leaving USC, Nebraska has familiarity with him, but there’s no clear indication yet that the Huskers are actively pursuing him again.

Jones’s journey from a Nebraska commit to USC and now back in the transfer portal underscores the unpredictable nature of college football recruiting. With his size, pedigree, and untapped potential, he represents both a risk and an opportunity for programs seeking to bolster their defensive front. Whether Nebraska re-enters the conversation or another school seizes the chance, Jones’s next stop will be closely watched as he looks to turn setbacks into a fresh start.

