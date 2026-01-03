Former UCLA Wideout with 800+ Yards, 6 Touchdowns Schedules Visit with Nebraska

While Nebraska didn't necessarily get the production it wanted to out of its wide receiver core this fall, Dana Holgorsen appears to be attempting to add a proven Big Ten wideout to his returning core.

Kwazi Gilmer, who spent the past two seasons at UCLA, led the Bruins in receiving production this fall and enters the portal as one of the most sought-after pass catchers in the entire country. With several other Power Four schools reportedly in the mix, obtaining his commitment will be no easy task.

Set to visit Lincoln over the coming days, it stands as a sign the Huskers are squarely in the conversation. However, Gilmer will likely come with a high price tag as well. And with Nebraska appearing to emphasize the lines of scrimmage this offseason, his recruitment pitch will likely come down to fit and playing time more so than the amount of money the school is willing to offer.

After 24 games with UCLA, on New Year's Day, Gilmer made the decision to enter the transfer portal. To this point in his career, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound pass catcher has totaled 880 yards and 6 touchdowns on 81 career receptions.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Gilmer becomes an intriguing potential addition due to his ability to have an impact for multiple years to come. Nebraska currently has two receivers with extensive starting experience already on its roster for 2026, including Nyziah Hunter and Jacory Barney. However, adding a third veteran receiver that's shown an ability to make plays within the conference would quickly give the Huskers one of the most experienced wideout cores in the Big Ten.

All three players would be juniors next fall and leave room for continued growth into 2027 as well. The Huskers staff does have an already existing relationship with Gilmer as well. As a prep recruit, Nebraska offered the California native out of high school in May of 2023. Though he never elected to take a visit back then, the Huskers are using the progress they made to see him in Lincoln this time around.

Gilmer's production, though not at Nebraska, does come within the Big Ten. Were he to join the Huskers' ranks, Holgorsen would go into the 2026 season with three wideouts capable of being WR1's, each of whom has totaled more than 880 receiving yards in their collegiate careers.

At UCLA, in 2025, Gilmer spent his sophomore season becoming the Bruin's go-to-target. On the year, he totaled 50 receptions for 535 yards and four scores. His receptions would've led the Huskers this fall, while his yardage total would've slotted him second on the year.

Though far from over, Gilmer's recruitment does signal that Nebraska is not backing down from adding offensive weapons. Also, reportedly very close to finding its next quarterback, Holgorsen appears adamant about surrounding his eventual starting signal-caller with the talent he needs to succeed. Of course, that starts up front. However, the Huskers have not shied away from bringing in offensive line talent for visits either.

Current list we gather for you!



Transfer portal tracker by HuskersTalk #GBR



QB

• Kenny Minchey (Notre Dame)

WR

• Kwazi Gilmer (UCLA)

OL

• Brendan Black (Iowa State)

• Tree Babalade (South Carolina)

• Malachi Breland (Memphis)

LB

• Owen Chambliss (San Diego State)… — Huskers Talk | 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 (@HuskersTalk) January 3, 2026

To this point, as of Jan. 3, Nebraska has a confirmed list of 11 transfer portal targets scheduled for visits. With a wide next cast on both sides of the lines of scrimmage, the Huskers staff does appear to be holding themselves accountable and attempting to expedite the program's rebuild by competing for experienced players up front.

With Gilmer being the only confirmed wideout target Nebraska has been linked to, to date, expect the Huskers to go all in on securing his commitment before he leaves campus. The pass catcher is expected be in Lincoln as early as Jan. 5, and by all accounts, they seem to be making him the focus of their search.

Other wideouts on the roster, barring the aforementioned Hunter and Barney, include a trio of will-be sophomore wideouts Cortez Mills, Keelan Smith, and Quinn Clark. All three of the pass catchers saw various roles this fall, but Gilmer's recruitment suggests Nebraska's staff is more likely looking to head into 2026 with another experienced receiver than force one of their younger guys to play extended time before they are truly ready to make a difference.

Dana Holgorsen led Nebraska's offense in 2025. In his first full season, the Huskers ranked 81st out of 136 FBS teams in total production. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Huskers' offense was heavily handicapped this fall, largely as a result of shaky play up front. As the season went on, they did seem to slowly be settling in; however, Nebraska will still need to replace its starting quarterback, running back, one wide receiver, and three offensive linemen before next fall.

Were Gilmer to become a Husker, Holgorsen would easily have one of the most complete wide receiver rooms in recent memory. Although it's hard to argue that they didn't have that this year as well. Still, priority one is fixing the issues in pass blocking before 2026.

Nebraska fans have for too long seen bad offensive line play limit the potential of offense as a whole, and whether this staff succeeds in finally addressing those issues over the offseason will likely tell the tell of how year four under Rhule's guidance will go.

For now, the list of visitors is impressive to say the least. But ultimately, all anyone cares about is if they're able to seal the deal. After that, it comes down to how their skills translate inside Memorial Stadium.

