'Game Wrecker' Valdin Sone Commits to Georgia As Expected
Blue Ridge School four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone committed to the Georgia Bulldogs Friday morning, thus leaving the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the altar.
The Virginia product becomes the fifth defensive lineman to commit to Kirby Smart.
Sone is not your average defensive lineman. He is huge. He can swallow up multiple blockers and still get in the backfield. At 6-foot-5 he is a large man who takes up a lot of space and is rarely blocked by one lineman.
He definitely passes the eye test, meaning offensive lineman take one good look at him and decide if they want to stay in school. He hs a tremendous wingspan and is a congestive run stuffer who can flat out make plays.
Sone has to be taught how to remain consistent from the jump so he gets the advantage over oncoming blockers. He is a little flat in his stance and raises his pad level on the snap. He will be taught how to be better once he gets to Athens.
Nebraska was looking to utilize him as either a nose or three-technique. His ability to stop the run is essential in the Big Ten and the Cornhuskers are losing out on a great player who is strong and physical.
Smart likes to rotate his defensive lineman after just about every play. Sone just might be too impactful in stretches to come off the field. Smart is going to have to figure out how to keep him on the field and not shuttle him in and out of the game like he does with the rest of the defensive line rotation.
Pairing him with Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Elijah Griffin, Seven Cloud and the other current and future defensive linemen makes Georgia's defensive front a tough crew to face over the next few seasons.
