Memorial Stadium emptied slowly on Saturday, and the field was still covered with fans well after the final seconds ran off the clock. Nebraska's 31-28 win over Ohio State was the Huskers' first against a ranked opponent since 2016 and the biggest of Matt Rhule's tenure.

Anthony Colandrea accounted for 263 yards of total offense, and the Blackshirts held the Buckeyes to 76 rushing yards while missing several top defenders.

The people watching most closely were the players who will join this program next. After the game, I interviewed members of Nebraska's 2027 class; they shared what the win meant to them and what they wanted Husker Nation to hear as signing day approaches.

Trae Taylor | @trae6taylor/instagram

The Vision Gets a Public Showing

Trae Taylor offered the longest reflection of the group. "All I can say is everyone finally got to see the vision Coach has for the program," Taylor said. Trust in Rhule has carried him through the lean years, Taylor continued. "Yes, it's been a hard four years, and yes, it gets frustrating at times. But slowly Coach Rhule and his program are turning the corner. I trust Coach Rhule and his whole staff, and if we just keep working, this fan base will get what they are waiting for."

Brennan Drummond pointed to the same culture. "Watching the team compete like that makes me even more excited about what Coach Rhule is building," Drummond said. "He always talks about toughness, discipline, accountability, and playing for the guy next to you."

Bryce Williams and Nehemiah Ombati weren't surprised.

"To be transparent, I'm not really surprised, because I know what Nebraska is capable of," Williams said. "They haven't played their best football yet."

"I think everyone a part of the staff knows that's what the standard's been all year," Ombati said. "Nebraska's been on the right trajectory all year, whether people wanna ignore it or not."

Nehemiah Ombati | @Nehemiah_Ombati on X

Defense and Offense Both Draw Praise

Several defensive commits zeroed in on how the Huskers won in the fourth quarter.

"I loved how the defense played smash mouth football," Jayden Travers said.

Errol Demontagnac said the turnaround made an impression on him. "Very impressive how they turned things around," Demontagnac said. "I truly believe we have something special at Nebraska."

Ma'atoe Moe was fired up about both sides of the ball. "I loved how the team overall played. You could tell there was a ton of chemistry and fight on Nebraska's side," Moe said. "Offense looked like straight dawgs out there. The defense was physical and smart as all get out."

Joey Hunter broke down specific moments. "They did a great job keeping pressure on Ohio State's QB in the 4th, and we had some great calls on 3rd and 4th down," Hunter said. "We played aggressive and finished them off."

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Jailen Hill focused on the finish. "I feel like we should've been finishing games like that. We have the team to do it," Hill said. "My main thing with us is just finish."

Barrett Kitrell | @barrettkitrell instagram

Hyped From a Distance

Not every commit was in the stadium, but it didn't dull the excitement.

"I was too hyped watching from home. I wish I could've been there," KD Jones said. "Once I seen Anthony get that first down, I knew it was over."

"The fans were loud as always, and we got it done," Kitrell said. "This win shows that Husker football is getting better day by day with hard work."

Caleb Green had the boldest message for the fan base. "Great win, crazy atmosphere," Green said. "Let Husker Nation know this is just the start before our national championship run."

Khalil Taylor | @KhalilTaylor08

Messages to Husker Nation

With signing day approaching, the commits closed with short messages to the fan base.

"As we get closer to signing day, Husker Nation, I just wanna say thanks for all the love and support you guys have shown me throughout this whole process," Khalil Taylor said. "I wouldn't wanna do it with any other university."

"I'm fully committed to the Huskers," Agbanoma said.

"This game definitely shows where Nebraska football is headed, and I'm glad to be a part of it," Lindsay said.

"We've been in pretty much every game, and I think it will help us next week," Hunter said. "It's motivating for myself and I'm sure the other recruits coming in. Definitely something to build off into the future."

Nebraska (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) now turns its attention to Iowa.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.