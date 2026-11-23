When the clock hit zero Saturday, fans poured onto the field at Memorial Stadium, and the recruits who made the trip to Lincoln were there to see it. Nebraska's 31-28 win over Ohio State was the Huskers' first against a ranked opponent since 2016, and the biggest of Matt Rhule's tenure.

I interviewed those visitors after the game. They rated the win and the atmosphere, shared their takeaways, and said where the Huskers stand in their recruitment.

Isaiah Grant | @iamisaiahgrant/instagram

A Perfect Score for the Win

Almost every visitor gave the win a perfect score, and one went further. "It was a great team win. I would rate it a 10/10," KJ Sutton said. Bryce Hurst agreed, saying, "Beating Ohio State and rushing the field with the fans was unreal." Kai Robinson went a step beyond that. "The win was easily a 12/10," he said.

Cam Sharp liked how the Huskers got it done. "Great win, loved watching them shut down a powerhouse team," Sharp said. Isaiah Grant said the experience is "something I'll never forget."

Nicholas Payne Jr. said the result showed what Nebraska has. "To go out there and dominate a program that has been competing at such a high level for so long was a special experience," Payne said.

He saw more ahead. "Big-time players make big-time plays, and Nebraska has continued to show that it has the talent and competitiveness to compete at the highest level," Payne continued. "I believe the program is only going to get better."

Grayam Beyer with Coach Satterfield | Grayam Beyer

Atmosphere Rivals the Best

Several recruits put the crowd at the top of their lists. "The atmosphere was amazing, maybe one of the best in all of CFB," Sutton said. "Compared to other visits, I would rate this one a 9.5/10." Grayam Beyer called the fans "definitely the loudest I've ever got to experience," and Jackson Lewandowski went with "phenomenal, best in the business."

Sharp compared it to a school he has already visited. "The stadium was super loud and tons of die-hard fans," Sharp said. "I can't decide which was louder between you guys and Iowa State." Robinson said the fans "were on their feet and cheering loudly" all day, and Carter Vrana kept it simple. "The atmosphere was crazy loud," Vrana said.

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Cam Sharp | @10._different/instagram

The Staff and the Fans Make Their Mark

For some visitors, the people mattered as much as the scoreboard. "My biggest takeaway was the genuine love and support from the coaches, players, and fans," Zion Green said. JD Jackson pointed to "the family atmosphere, the coaching staff, and how much they care about their players both on and off the field."

Beyer said the day felt different from his other visits. "It felt very personable," Beyer said. "I got to meet and interact with a ton of awesome coaches and staff." Lewandowski was impressed by the facilities, which he called "world-class," and said he believes the coaches "are fully invested in their position room." Hurst said the energy of the day will be tough to top. "The way the coaches treated me and the energy in that stadium is going to be hard to beat," Hurst said.

JD Jackson | @roadrunnerjddd/instagram

Where the Huskers Stand

Nebraska left Saturday in a strong spot with many of its visitors. "Nebraska is most definitely one of the top schools I would consider," Sutton said. Hurst said, "After a day like today, they're definitely right up there at the top," while Vrana said Nebraska "will 100% be in the top."

Green said the visit left a mark. "It's a school I'm continuing to take a serious look at in my recruitment," Green said. Robinson said the Huskers are "definitely on my list right now," and he can't wait to be back for another live game. Jackson said he's excited "to continue building that relationship," and Grant said the staff has been consistent. "Nebraska is doing a great job of building the relationship and letting me know they'd love to have me as part of the Nebraska family," Grant said.

Payne said he wants to deepen his ties with the staff, and he is also looking forward to what Trae Taylor could bring. "I would like to continue building stronger relationships with the coaching staff, particularly the wide receivers coaches," Payne said. "With Trae Taylor coming in next year at quarterback, I think he'll bring a lot of positive energy and leadership to the team."

Lewandowski said he left Lincoln picturing himself there. "I could see myself in a Huskers uniform."

Nebraska (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) now turns its attention to Iowa.

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