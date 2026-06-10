Nebraska Commit Trae Taylor Climbs to No. 8 Overall, No. 1 QB Nationally

Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class just got even stronger.

Quarterback commit Trae Taylor has officially been elevated to five-star status in 247Sports' latest rankings update, becoming one of the highest-rated prospects to pledge to the Huskers in recent years.

The Millard South signal-caller now sits atop NU's 2027 class and joins an exclusive group of elite recruits who have ever committed to the program. Given his recent performances on the national stage, including an MVP showing at the Elite 11 Finals, the promotion doesn't come as a surprise.

Now, Matt Rhule and his staff will get their second crack at developing a five-star prospect at the most important position in football. You heard that right. Here's everything you need to know about the latest rankings update.

The Jump

Taylor climbed from No. 37 to No. 8 nationally in the updated 247Sports rankings, earning a 98 overall rating. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound signal-caller is now ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the country and the top overall prospect in the state of Nebraska.

His rise reflects a dominant offseason heading into his senior year that saw him consistently impress national scouts at 7-on-7 tournaments and quarterback showcases across the country. After totaling more than 4,200 all-purpose yards and 50 touchdowns as a junior, Taylor will look to build on those numbers before enrolling at Nebraska in January of next year.

247Sports' Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins, was ahead of the curve on Taylor's potential, writing in March of 2025 that he "should be viewed as one of the top overall signal-callers in the 2027 cycle with his arm talent and field command." More than a year later, that projection has become everything he thought and more. Taylor ascended to the top of the quarterback rankings and established himself as a potential program-changing recruit.

Taylor has been committed to Nebraska since May 1, 2025, when he became the first verbal pledge in the Huskers' 2027 recruiting class. More than a year later, that class has grown to 16 commitments and features Taylor alongside seven four-star recruits. As it stands, NU's 2027 haul ranks No. 19 nationally.

Rhule's staff identified Taylor early, extending an offer in October of 2024. Since then, the now five-star quarterback has collected 38 Division I offers, including 32 from other Power Four schools. Despite continued interest from some of the nation's top programs, the Big Red has managed to keep hold of its prized recruit.

That task has not always been easy. Blue bloods like Ohio State continued to pursue Taylor long after his commitment, yet he's remained firm in his pledge. His loyalty has given Nebraska a cornerstone recruit. Together, they'll look to help return NU to national prominence in the years ahead.

For many Nebraska fans, Taylor represents one of the biggest reasons for optimism about the program's future. However, his value extends well beyond his national ranking. Since committing, the five-star quarterback has embraced a leadership role in the 2027 class, making peer recruiting a priority and helping NU gain traction with several of the nation's top prospects his age. It's difficult to imagine the Huskers sitting where they are today without his efforts in doing just that.

Taylor's commitment has also gone well beyond a social media post. Originally from Illinois, he and his family made the move to Nebraska ahead of his senior year, allowing him to finish his high school career at Millard South. The Patriots are expected to contend for an NSAA Class A state championship this fall, while Taylor continues preparing for his future in the Scarlet and Cream.

The five-star quarterback has already visited Nebraska unofficially 18 times and is set to take his official visit on June 19. With Taylor now living in Lincoln and actively investing in the program's future, few commitments in recent memory have appeared to mean as much. The Huskers have not only landed one of the nation's top QBs, but a recruit capable of shaping the direction of an entire class. In many cases, he's been exactly what the Huskers need.

Other Five-Star Commitments Under Matt Rhule's Staff

Entering year four under Matt Rhule, Nebraska has landed three five-star recruits. If Taylor signs with the Huskers in December, he'll become the fourth overall and the second five-star quarterback to commit to the program under the current staff.

The most notable addition to date was Dylan Raiola in the 2024 recruiting class. The Husker legacy finished ranked No. 7 nationally and as the No. 2 quarterback in his cycle before enrolling in Lincoln. Raiola started 22 games for Nebraska in two years before transferring to Oregon.

The Huskers added another former five-star before the 2025 season when Williams Nwaneri transferred from Missouri. Ranked No. 6 nationally and the No. 2 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, Nwaneri appeared in all 13 games and made nine starts, leading Nebraska's defensive linemen with 2.5 sacks a year ago. Nwaneri has three years of eligibility remaining.

Most recently, NU signed five-star cornerback Danny Odem in the 2026 cycle. Like Taylor, Odem earned his fifth star later in the recruiting process, climbing from No. 79 to No. 19 nationally before signing day. The No. 2 cornerback in his class has yet to take a snap for the Big Red but is expected to compete for a role in the secondary this fall.

Taylor's rise now places him alongside some of the most highly regarded recruits Nebraska has landed in recent years, if not ever. More importantly, it shows the Huskers can still compete for the nation's top talent on the recruiting trail. Now, the next step is turning those recruiting victories into wins on the field.