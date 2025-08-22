Husker Football Target Kennedy Green Talks Nebraska Being a Top School
The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue to do their thing when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class as they have already landed two top targets and are searching for their next commitment. They have been able to put themselves in what looks to be great positions with plenty of great prospects, including one of Georgia’s best high school football players in the class.
That prospect being Kennedy Green, who is a 2027 safety from Douglas County High School in the state of Georgia. If you recognize his name is likely because he recently de-committed from the Mississippi State Bulldogs after being an extremely early commit for the team.
Green is one of the best prospects inside the state of Georgia, but also at the safety position as he is pushing for what looks to be a top 150 spot in the nation according to 247Sports, although he is right on the edge of it being ranked as the 156th best player in the nation, the 17th best player in the state of Georgia, and the 16th best safety in the class.
Green recently made his season debut - a successful one - as he helped lead his team to a win over North Gwinnett High School in the Corky Kell Classic. The game took place inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which allowed him to showcase his talent even more. Following the huge win, the talented prospect caught up with National On SI Recruiting Reporter and HuskerMax contributor Caleb Sisk to detail the latest around his recruitment, which just happens to involve the Cornhuskers.
He started by detailing who is in his top schools at this time.
“Of course Tennessee. I would say South Carolina, Florida State, and then Nebraska.”
He discussed why Nebraska is in the running in his recruitment.
“Nebraska is the same thing (as Tennessee). Coach Williams will text and call every day, and it’s just a good relationship builder man. Matt Rhule, the head coach will send me a text and he sends me videos every day, so, it’s just a great feeling that I’m being recruited and they want to know me as a person and not just football.”
The talented prospect is expecting to visit, but does he have a visit date?
“Yes I am going to Nebraska on, well, I don’t have a date yet, but coach has been getting with me trying to see when the best game is for me to get at.”
Finally, the talented prospect provided a commitment timeline as well as the plan for cutting schools prior to his commitment.
“I don’t have an exact date but sometime next year in July. I will put out like a top 8 at the end of the season.”
