Husker Offensive Line Target Picks Up Fifth Star
Albert Simien’s rise in the recruiting world continues to gain momentum. The elite interior offensive lineman has officially been named the No. 7 overall prospect in the updated 2027 Rivals 300 rankings, solidifying his status as one of the most coveted linemen in the country.
Simien, a dominant force in the trenches, has consistently impressed scouts with his combination of size, power, and technical skill. His ability to anchor the offensive line and control the point of attack has made him a standout at camps and on film, drawing attention from top programs nationwide.
Simien’s recruitment is expected to intensify in the coming months as more programs take notice of his rapid development and top-tier potential. With his national ranking now inside the top 10, he’s firmly on the radar of every major college football powerhouse.
Simien holds a 247Sports rating of 93, placing him as the No. 34 overall prospect nationally in the 2027 class. He ranks as the No. 4 interior offensive lineman (IOL) and is the No. 4 IOL in the state of Louisiana.
On January 30, 2025, the Nebraska Cornhuskers officially extended a scholarship offer to Simien, further intensifying the race for the elite 2027 interior offensive lineman.
Ranked No. 7 nationally in the 2027 class according to Rivals, Simien, out of Sam Houston High School (La.), continues to build momentum as one of the top offensive line prospects in the country. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing close to 265 pounds, Simien has already visited LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame this fall.
With two more game-day visits to Baton Rouge scheduled, the in-state Tigers appear to be a strong contender in his recruitment. Simien is navigating a loaded offer list as interest from top programs continues to grow.
Simien boasts an ideal frame for an interior offensive lineman. His long arms and broad shoulders give him a natural edge in both pass protection and run blocking. He carries his weight well and has room to add more muscle without compromising his mobility. In the run game, Simien is a force, consistently driving defenders off the ball with powerful leg drive and excellent leverage.
His ability to maintain low pad level and finish blocks stands out on film, as he routinely opens up running lanes and plays with a physical edge, often through the whistle. His footwork and agility allow him to climb to the second level and effectively engage linebackers, making him a complete threat in the ground attack.
In pass sets, Simien displays a strong base and quick hands. He mirrors defenders well and rarely gets caught off balance. His punch is timed and forceful, often neutralizing interior rushers before they can gain momentum. He shows advanced awareness for his age, recognizing stunts and blitzes and adjusting accordingly.
Simien’s ascent in the 2027 recruiting class is no accident. His blend of physical tools, technical refinement, and competitive drive makes him one of the most complete offensive line prospects in the country. As his recruitment heats up, all eyes will be on the Louisiana standout to see where his next move takes him.
