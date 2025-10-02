Nebraska Football Commit Confirms Loyalty to Cornhuskers
Although Nebraska's 2026 class lacks a large number of commitments or traditional star power from the rankings, one guy the staff is excited about is Rex Waterman.
The Arizona offensive tackle prospect recently caught up with HuskerMax to detail what his current standpoint is with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He has been committed to the Big Red since June 10, which makes him the second-longest-reigning commit in the class.
"To me, a commitment means that you are fully intentional on going to that school, and that is where I am with Nebraska. I’ve grown to love the program, culture, and people involved in making it the special place that it is," Waterman said.
The talented prospect would then go into detail about which coach has been doing a good job when it comes to recruiting him as he goes into detail talking about who is currently going to be his position coach.
"Coach Raiola has done a great job making me feel like a priority," Waterman said of the offensive line coach." I can see that he is invested in my future. He came to watch my game last week, so that is a testament to his dedication."
What is next for this current Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive tackle commit? Can we anticipate him playing the recruiting games of talking to other schools and going on visits elsewhere?
"What's next is just waiting to sign my letter of intent, and I will be enrolling in January. The recruitment is done for me," Waterman said.
The talented prospect isn't shy when it comes to visiting the program.
"I visited for the Michigan game, and I will be back in town for the USC game," Waterman said.
The talented commit has been peer recruiting, but he is set to take his next step when it comes to recruiting very soon.
"I helped peer recruit the 2026 class since I was the first OL to commit, but as far as the 2027 class goes, I will start to reach out to some kids soon," Waterman said.
The 2026 Class
The Huskers still have plenty of room to grow, as they are ranked 80th according to 247Sports. The Cornhuskers put together a much better commitment class last cycle, but there is still room for them to make some big moves.
Their top commit in the class remains Danny Odem, but don't sleep on the other guys in the class. Some of the players like Nalin Scott have the chance to make plays very early in their career. The 2026 class may be a stepping stone to something greater, but the Cornhuskers staff would love to add more to this cycle.
