Husker Wrestling Lands 3x Undefeated Nebraska State Champion

Zaiyahn Ornelas, a three-time undefeated Nebraska state champion, is bringing his elite pedigree to Lincoln. Now at Creighton Prep after transferring from Wilber-Clatonia, Ornelas has committed to the Huskers as a 2026 lightweight prospect, adding firepower to Nebraska’s future lineup and reinforcing the program’s in-state recruiting momentum.

Since a program-best finish in 2024-25, Nebraska has been busy preparing for 2025-26 while adding high-level future Huskers.
Zaiyahn Ornelas, a three-time undefeated Nebraska state wrestling champion, has officially committed to the Huskers as a 2026 lightweight prospect. A senior at Creighton Prep who previously competed for Wilber-Clatonia, Ornelas brings a dominant in-state resume and high-end potential to Nebraska’s future lineup. His decision reinforces the Huskers’ commitment to locking down elite local talent and adds depth to their lower-weight pipeline heading into the next recruiting cycle.

A senior-to-be at Creighton Prep, Ornelas spent his first three high school seasons at Class C Wilber-Clatonia, where he built a flawless resume, winning three state titles at three different weight classes without suffering a single loss.

His career record stands at a staggering 121-0. This past season at 120 pounds, Ornelas not only remained undefeated, but he also didn’t surrender a single offensive point. His opponents logged zero takedowns and no reversals throughout the entire campaign. At February’s state tournament, he steamrolled the field with four tech fall victories, outscoring his opponents by a combined 65-0.

This season marks a new chapter for Ornelas, who transferred to Class A powerhouse Creighton Prep for his senior year, trading in his dominant run at Wilber-Clatonia for a tougher schedule and stiffer competition. With his undefeated high school record on the line, Ornelas will face a fresh set of challenges in Nebraska’s top division.

Beyond his accolades, Ornelas has also made his mark nationally in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. He’s a two-time Fargo All-American in freestyle, placing 7th in the 16U division in 2024 and 8th in the Junior division this past summer. In Greco, he reached the Fargo final in 2024, further cementing his status as one of the state’s most versatile and accomplished wrestlers.

Ornelas is poised to make an immediate impact at the collegiate level, projecting as a high-upside contributor at 125 or 133 pounds thanks to his technical precision, mat control, and success in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. His ability to score efficiently and neutralize opponents aligns perfectly with Nebraska’s aggressive style.

His commitment also builds recruiting momentum for the Huskers, following the recent flip of Jason Singer from Lehigh. Together, they represent a growing pipeline of nationally recognized talent, signaling that Nebraska is assembling a foundation built on proven winners, not just competing regionally, but aiming for national relevance.

With a flawless high school record, national accolades in multiple styles, and a hunger for elite competition, Ornelas embodies the kind of athlete Nebraska is building around. As he steps into Class A competition and prepares for the next level, the Huskers gain not only a high-impact lightweight prospect but a competitor whose ceiling continues to rise. His arrival signals that Nebraska wrestling is doubling down on in-state excellence and positioning itself for long-term success.

