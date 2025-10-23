Nebraska Flips Nationally Ranked Upper-weight Jason Singer
Nebraska wrestling just made a statement on the recruiting trail.
Jason Singer, a 2026 nationally ranked 215-pounder out of Faith Christian Academy (PA), has flipped his commitment from Lehigh to the Cornhuskers. A three-time PIAA placewinner (7th, 4th, 5th), Singer brings grit, experience, and top-tier talent to Lincoln, instantly boosting Nebraska’s upper-weight depth with a proven competitor who’s battled on the biggest stages.
Over three standout seasons at Faith Christian Academy (PA), Singer compiled an impressive 105-34 career record, winning over 75% of his matches while competing in the upper weights. His versatility and finishing ability were on full display, racking up 49 falls and 10 technical falls across his varsity career.
Singer consistently delivered in the postseason, capturing three straight sectional titles and placing at the PIAA state tournament each year, finishing 7th as a sophomore at 189 pounds, then 4th and 5th at 215 pounds as a junior. His steady progression and dominance in the pinning department underscore why he's one of the nation’s top-ranked 215-pounders.
Singer’s technical profile reveals a well-rounded and battle-tested competitor. With 49 career falls and 10 technical falls, he showcases elite pinning instincts and the ability to control matches from start to finish. His postseason resume is equally impressive, a three-time PIAA placewinner who never missed the podium, underscoring his consistency under pressure.
Singer’s match style blends grind-it-out toughness with explosive finishing, evident in his 30 decision wins alongside a high fall rate. Across 139 varsity matches over three seasons, he’s proven durable, experienced, and consistently effective against top-tier competition.
Singer brings a dynamic skill set to Nebraska’s wrestling room, highlighted by explosive hips, sharp mat awareness, and the ability to finish from multiple positions. His steady climb in postseason results and growing national recognition reflect a wrestler who’s continually refined his craft and risen to meet elite competition. From a recruiting standpoint, Singer offers an immediate depth boost in the upper weights, arriving with a proven track record and the tools to contribute right away.
With Singer now officially part of Nebraska’s wrestling future, the Huskers have secured a high-impact athlete whose blend of experience, toughness, and finishing power makes him a valuable asset in the upper weights. His consistent postseason success and national ranking speak to a competitor who thrives under pressure and continues to elevate his game.
As Nebraska builds toward deeper contention, Singer’s arrival adds both proven results and untapped upside to the program’s foundation.
