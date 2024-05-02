Nebraska Continues to Impress Four-Star Tight End Camden Jensen
Last weekend's Nebraska football spring game was a chance for recruits from all over the country to connect with the Huskers' coaching staff and fanbase as part of a recruiting visit. The Cornhuskers hosted a number of high-level prospects, including Camden Jensen.
Jensen is a four-star tight end from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado. He is a 2026 prospect who measures in at around 6-foot-7 and over 220 pounds.
Take a look at what he had to say to HuskerMax.
“The visit was amazing,” he said. “It was awesome watching the spring game and to see my old teammate.”
Defensive back Rex Guthrie is his former teammate and a current true freshman for the Huskers.
Head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who coaches the tight ends, made the visit special for Jensen.
“This visit was unique because Coach Rhule and Coach Satt basically spent the entire visit with us,” he said. “Even though they had the official visits on campus, they really made me a priority. I spoke with Coach Satt and Coach Rhule, also Coach Raiola, and those conversations were amazing, just really great people not asking all about football.”
Jensen was impressed by the atmosphere in the stadium for Saturday's intrasquad game.
“The atmosphere was like nothing I’ve ever seen,” he said. “It was almost packed for just a spring game, and it was loud.”
Quarterback Dylan Raiola and tight end Thomas Fidone caught his eye.
“Dylan stood out the most to me but also the TE number 24,” he said. “He was a very great player in the passing game as a tight end.”
This won’t be his last Nebraska visit of the year as the talented prospect is set to return under brighter lights. “I plan to come back to a game day visit this fall.”
The Huskers appear to be in a good position with Jensen, who holds more than a dozen offers.
“Nebraska has risen very high on my recruiting list,” he said, “and I think they will rise again soon.”