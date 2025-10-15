How an MLB Team Helped the Rams Before Their Week 7 Game in London
The Rams received an assist from an unlikely friend ahead of the club's Week 7 game against the Jaguars in London.
After defeating the Ravens in Baltimore this past Sunday, the Rams, rather than fly back to Los Angeles, opted to remain in Baltimore and practiced at Camden Yards, home of the Orioles, on Wednesday.
Naturally, star wide receiver Davante Adams and several of his Rams teammates had fun with the fact that Wednesday's practice was in a baseball stadium.
While not a full-length field like the Rams are accustomed to, the Camden Yards transformation featured two small fields, one 25 yards and the other 60, both of which were situated in the outfield, adjacent to the infield. The setup even included uprights for the Rams' field goal unit to get their practice reps in.
The Maryland Stadium Authority, the landlord of Oriole Park and the nearby M&T Bank Stadium, approved the baseball stadium for usage by the Rams on Oct. 7, according to MLB.com. The Rams, who are footing the bill for operating costs, will practice at Camden Yards on Thursday and Friday before departing for London.
And Los Angeles is appreciative of the Orioles for helping to shorten their overseas journey.
"Just want to thank the Baltimore Orioles," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "What an amazing opportunity, and really, just how gracious they've been to offer up the opportunity to be able to use their facilities. And it's a really cool thing for our players, and hopefully it's going to lead to a great week of preparation.
"Had a good walkthrough, looking forward to having a good practice. So, very grateful for them."
The Rams and Jaguars will kick off on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.