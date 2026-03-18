Nebraska Cracks the Top Six for No. 1 Tight End in 2027

Five-star tight end prospect Ahmad Hudson is down to six schools, and Nebraska has made the cut.

That isn’t exactly surprising given Hudson’s long-standing connection to the program, although communication seems to have been relatively quiet since football season ended.



That’s set to change soon. After wrapping up his junior basketball season in Ruston, La., Hudson is scheduled to visit Lincoln for Nebraska football's spring game on March 28.

The Big Red, like any school not named Louisiana State, has major ground to make up during the coming weeks and months. But the Huskers do appear to be positioned ahead of the four other remaining contenders: Texas A&M, Miami, USC and Missouri.

Nebraska can't match the recent football success of the other schools on his list. To make up for that, the Huskers are leaning on relationships and long-term vision. Hudson has built connections with both the coaching staff and fellow 2027 recruits, and the program is pitching him as a foundational piece of its future.

The visit two weekends from now looms large. Hudson is one of 10 prospects from the 2027 class expected in Lincoln, including multiple five-stars. He’s also the only uncommitted offensive skill player in the group. It'll be up to NU's staff to move the needle with his recruitment and get him back for an official visit this summer or fall.

Four-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor will be back on campus for the spring game as well. He and Hudson have an established relationship, and NU is hoping to leverage it as much as possible up until signing day in December.

Hudson won’t be the only high-value target in attendance. Fans wanting some good news from the offensive and defensive trenches will be glad to hear that Nebraska is expected to host seven linemen as well. With three five-star prospects expected in town, it is shaping up as perhaps the most star-studded recruiting weekend of the current staff’s tenure.

What stands out the most about Hudson is his versatility across multiple sports. In addition to being the nation’s top tight end prospect, he’s a high-level basketball recruit. While NFL scouts often take a liking to tight ends who grew up playing basketball, not many collegiate TEs can say they were a five-star football recruit and a high four-star basketball prospect as well. Hudson can.

Unlike the other schools in his top six, Nebraska can offer a legitimate opportunity to play both football and basketball at a high level. The Huskers, unlike the others, have one of the nation's top basketball programs in 2025-26, and Fred Hoiberg's staff has made Hudson a recruiting priority.



Toss in the Huskers' strong fan support across both sports, and the appeal is hard to ignore. The 17-year-old would be staring at statewide stardom without seasonal bounds. From August to April, the dual-sport athlete could be the talk of the town every week. Hudson would have the potential to be Travis Hunter-esque, only he would be scoring touchdowns and throwing down dunks instead of playing offense and defense on the turf.

For now, it seems the Huskers have a realistic shot at securing Hudson's signature come December — and they'll be getting a major assist along the way. Trae Taylor has waged a nonstop peer-recruiting campaign since his commitment to Nebraska last May. Hudson has been one of the prime targets of the signal-caller from Chicago, who is now ranked as the No. 3 QB in the 2027 class.

To the 5 other schools on this graphic. Just go ahead and give up now. I will not be losing this one to anyone else. Husker fans go show my guy @AhmadHudson9 some love @HuskerFootball #GBR https://t.co/fI98Z2EAIk — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) March 16, 2026

When Hudson's top six appeared Monday on social media, Taylor was quick to jump in. "To the 5 other schools in this graphic," Taylor wrote. "Just go ahead and give up now. I will not be losing this one to anyone else. Husker fans go show my guy @AhmadHudson9 some love".



It's clear how motivated Taylor is, and it has to be hard for the nation's No. 1 tight end prospect to ignore. With each day that passes without a decision from Hudson, the Huskers' chances get a little bit better.



Taylor wants talent around him in Lincoln, and the spring game could be a pivotal moment in achieving that. Even if Hudson's decision comes much later, March 28 might go a long way in determining whether Nebraska can close the gap and ultimately land one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

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