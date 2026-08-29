Nebraska Continues to Play the Long Game in Ahmad Hudson's Recruitment

Things between Nebraska and the nation's No. 1 tight end haven't changed. And despite recent teasers floated by Rivals and On3, neither has the commitment status of Ahmad Hudson.



The dual-sport blue-chipper from Louisiana has been pledged to LSU for nearly four months now, but Nebraska remains in the thick of the mix. The Huskers are hoping to prove themselves on the field this fall and ultimately turn their relationship with Hudson into a late-cycle flip.

For that to happen, the Big Red will likely need to overachieve, something that hasn't happened in quite some time. Yet here they are, seven days from the start of the 2026 season, with optimism and a chance to change that narrative for good.

NEW: LSU elite TE commit Ahmad Hudson has just one visit scheduled for the upcoming season, @samspiegs reports👀



Nebraska is viewed as more than just a dark horse in his recruitment.



Details: https://t.co/0BVKCvQwIH pic.twitter.com/aSmkvsCV3M — Rivals (@Rivals) August 28, 2026

Hudson has been on Nebraska's radar for some time. Since being offered in January 2025, the 6-foot-7, 240-pound tight end/power forward has visited Lincoln four times, according to On3.

For the majority of his recruitment, NU has remained near the top of his list. However, in early May, Hudson verbally pledged to in-state LSU. At the time, it appeared the Huskers had lost the race, though those within the program didn't view it that way. Instead, they believed they still had a chance.

Even now, that appears to be true. Despite his commitment to the Tigers, Hudson took an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend of June 5. He was joined by 10 players now included in the Big Red's 2027 recruiting class.

Nebraska's pitch is simple: they appear to be trending up. The once-dominant college football program has ended a seven-year bowl drought, while the Husker men's basketball team is coming off a program-record 28-win season that included the team's first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16.

Football finished its 2025 campaign 7-6, the same record as LSU. However, while NU arguably became America's team on the basketball court a season ago, the Tigers finished 15-17, including just three wins against SEC opponents.

Both sports matter to Hudson and his camp. The Big Red offers stability and an established relationship, while LSU's football and basketball programs are each entering a new era with a first-year head coach. Though they're "winning" the race, there's plenty of catching up the Tigers need to do.

NEW: Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE Jack Pyburn will return to LSU if he's not rostered on an NFL roster by September 1, @Jon_Blau reports🐯https://t.co/TYkK8dZp3K pic.twitter.com/3a8GViECS2 — On3 (@On3) August 28, 2026

The folks down in Baton Rouge aren't exactly helping their own cause, either. In an era of collegiate athletics where lawsuits can provide programs with a competitive edge, the Tigers have become increasingly aggressive in pushing the boundaries we once knew.

It was reported this week that Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge Jack Pyburn intended to return to LSU despite having competed for a roster spot in the NFL. However, the SEC voted against allowing that.

Men's basketball coach Will Wade was trying to do the same. Earlier this week, LSU reportedly attempted to sign former St. John's guard RJ Luis, who went undrafted this summer before signing a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz. More importantly, he's not the only player with professional experience LSU is pursuing or has added to its roster.

Five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson with his family during his official visit to Nebraska over the weekend of June 5. | @ahmad._hudson/Instagram

For a player like Hudson, who likely wants to see the court and field as early as his freshman year, it sends a message, and not necessarily a good one.



The multi-faceted athlete is a top 25 prospect in both sports. If LSU has its way, he'll have to compete for early playing time against teammates with experience in the pros.

Still, as we head into the fall, Nebraska needs to put the focus back on itself. Seven wins in 2026 might not be enough to convince Hudson to flip. Instead, the Huskers may need to make a statement to the five-star recruit.

Currently, Hudson's only scheduled visit is to Baton Rouge is on Sept. 5, when the Tigers take on Clemson. However, NU is trying to get him back to Lincoln this fall. Many believe Oct. 10, when the Huskers host the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers, could be the date for the blue-chip's return.

Until then, Nebraska has plenty of work to do. Early signing day is Dec. 4, meaning Hudson's recruitment still has 97 days to play out. For now, the only clear thing is that the Huskers aren't giving up anytime soon.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily4.