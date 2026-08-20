Huskers Set to Host Four-Star Mississippi DL Prospect Ty‘Jah Brown on Halloween

Four-star defensive lineman Ty'Jah Brown is set to visit Nebraska on Oct. 31 when the Huskers host Washington. The Lake Cormorant standout recently received an offer from Nebraska, giving the Huskers an opportunity to build on a relationship that is still in its early stages.

Brown is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman who is ranked No. 346 nationally, No. 36 among defensive linemen, and No. 10 overall in Mississippi. He is one of the more highly regarded prospects in the 2028 class and has already visited Missouri twice and Ole Miss once.

As a sophomore in 2025, Brown recorded 42 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.

Brown took the time to answer some questions about his upcoming visit, his recruitment, and his relationship with the Nebraska coaching staff.

Brown will be visiting during Nebraska's "Blackout Game" | Nebraska Athletics

Brown Excited to Get to Lincoln

For Brown, the upcoming visit will be about getting a better feel for Nebraska beyond what he has seen from a distance.

"I'm really looking forward to getting around the campus, meeting the coaches and players, and getting a feel for the atmosphere," Brown said. "I also want to see the facilities and learn more about what Nebraska has to offer both on and off the field."

The Oct. 31 visit will give Brown a chance to experience Memorial Stadium in the "Blackout" environment when Nebraska hosts Washington. It will also be his first opportunity to see the program in person since receiving the offer. That makes the visit an important one for the Huskers as they continue to build their relationship with the Mississippi prospect.

Ty'Jah Brown | @1gstyjah/Instagram

Nebraska Building Relationships

Brown mentioned the staffers he has been communicating with.



"I've been in contact with the Nebraska coaching staff, coach Little, and coach Keith, and I'm excited to continue building those relationships and learning more about the program," Brown said.

With the offer coming just four days ago, Nebraska is still relatively new to Brown's recruitment. However, the timing of the offer and upcoming visit gives the Huskers a chance to quickly establish themselves with one of the top defensive linemen in the 2028 class.

Nebraska Is in the Mix

Despite already having several schools involved in his recruitment, Brown isn't ready to narrow things down.

"My recruitment is still open, and I'm taking my time to make the best decision for me," Brown said. "I have a few schools that are standing out right now, and Nebraska is definitely one of the schools I'm considering seriously."

The Huskers are in a good spot early and have plenty of time to continue building the relationship. Brown's upcoming visit could be an important next step. Nebraska will have a chance to show him what the program has to offer on and off the field while giving Brown an opportunity to experience the atmosphere for himself.

For now, Brown is keeping his options open and focusing on finding the right fit. But with Nebraska already among the schools he is seriously considering, the Huskers have put themselves in a good position to continue pursuing one of Mississippi's top prospects in the 2028 class.

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