Nebraska's Newest Blackout Could Help Shape the 2028 Recruiting Class

Nebraska lost the game — and its quarterback — when the Huskers wore all black against USC last season. But the electric atmosphere of the "blackout" game helped make it a winning night on the recruiting front.

A year after that 21-17 defeat, the Huskers will have another chance to turn a blackout into something that turns recruits' heads. The school announced Saturday that black alternate uniforms will be worn on Halloween when the Washington Huskies come to Lincoln.

Jump-starting the 2028 Recruiting Class

On that night last season against USC, the Huskers' performance as underdogs made an impression on recruits, and so did the stoked Memorial Stadium atmosphere. This year's game isn't guaranteed to be an after-dark affair, but a game under the lights would enhance the big-game vibe and energize the crowd. That's something that players and prospects alike can feed off.

The Huskers' 2027 recruiting class is nearly complete and is ranked in the nation's top 20 or better. But the 2028 class is still without a single commit. That's somewhat concerning, even if the '28 class might be destined to be smaller by design.

For the Washington game, the Huskers already have one blue-chip recruit scheduled to visit, cornerback Deonte Flemings Jr. of Erie, Pa. He is a Penn State commit but has visits to several schools set up for this fall.

A number of other top prospects are expected to be in Lincoln on Oct. 31: defensive tackle Zylen Little from Florida, edge defender Owen Price from Nebraska, running back Noel Washington from California, and cornerback Kia Jones Jr. from Pennsylvania. All are four-star recruits, and more could join the list before Halloween rolls around.

The Huskers also are expecting numerous players who have long been committed to the 2027 class, including Trae Taylor. The five-star quarterback is certain to play an active role with the prospects on campus. His recent move from Illinois to Nebraska for his final high school season was driven in large part by a desire to peer-recruit on the Huskers' behalf.

The Huskers' Blackout Impressed the 2027 Class

Last year, Nebraska had 35 recruits in town for the USC blackout game, including multiple 2028 prospects and one from the 2030 class. But the Huskers mainly went all in to strengthen their 2027 class, hosting 22 high school juniors that weekend.

The Huskers brought in several intriguing names in addition to Trae Taylor: tight end Ahmad Hudson, safety Tory Pittman III, wide receiver Tay Ellis, and offensive linemen Timi Aliu and Matt Erickson. All but Hudson are committed to Nebraska now. It will be interesting to see if Hudson, whose commitment to LSU has been looking shaky, decides to visit Lincoln again for this year's blackout.



During last year's blackout game, Trae Taylor posted this on X:

The post doesn't tell much, but Taylor does hint at a potential trio of Ellis, Hudson and Taylor. While this doesn't jump off the page telling you they were blown away by the Husker blackout, Ellis did commit to Nebraska just two days later. The Huskers could use that sort of payoff or more from the Halloween game against the Huskies. But it's important to get a win.

Less Than Stellar in Black

The Huskers are 0-5 all-time in blackout games. This time, Nebraska faces Washington in a potentially big situation. Having already played Oregon and Indiana, Nebraska might be fighting to keep its slim playoff hopes alive. Washington's heaviest lifting comes late in the season, so the Huskies have a decent chance to enter the game with a 6-1 record or better.

This could be Nebraska's opportunity to drive a stake through its miserable losing streak against ranked teams, now nearly a full decade long. A win might essentially save the Huskers' 2026 season — or, in a best-case scenario, propel them into the thick of the playoff hunt.



Memorial Stadium should be loud and hostile. Potential collegiate stars of 2028 and beyond will be there, ready to be impressed.



If the team does its part and delivers a victory, the dividends might be playing out for years to come.

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