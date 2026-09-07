Nebraska Begins Shifting Focus to 2028, 2029 Recruiting Classes

Nebraska football welcomed more than 20 recruits to Lincoln this past weekend for its matchup with Ohio, giving the coaching staff an opportunity to continue building relationships across multiple recruiting classes. Among the visitors who came away impressed were 2028 tight end Dane Clark and 2029 cornerback Devin Hill Jr., who took the time to answer some questions about how the weekend went.

With work on the 2027 class nearing its finish line, getting younger prospects on campus is an important part of Nebraska's recruiting strategy. Clark and Hill are just two of the prospects the Huskers are working to build relationships with as they lay the foundation for the 2028 and 2029 classes.

Dane Clark | @ daneclark.1/instagram

Dane Clark Impressed By Nebraska's Atmosphere

Clark, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end from Humboldt, Iowa, is a 2028 prospect who holds offers from Northern Iowa, South Dakota State and Southern Illinois. Nebraska has not offered Clark, but his visit gave the Huskers a chance to continue evaluating him and building a relationship.

For Clark, the energy in Memorial Stadium was one of the biggest takeaways from his visit on a sweltering Saturday.

"The atmosphere was awesome even with the heat," Clark said. "It was awesome to see the legendary crowd make a huge impact in the game."

Clark also was wowed by the rest of his experience in Lincoln.



"The facilities were amazing, the coaches and staff were amazing, and the hospitality was incredible," he said.

Clark is still early in his recruitment, giving Nebraska plenty of time to continue evaluating the tight end and developing a relationship with him. While an offer has not come yet, getting Clark on campus for a game provides the Huskers with another opportunity to see what he can bring and introduce him to the program.

Devin Hill Jr. | @_.devvvv3/instagram

Devin Hill Jr. Enjoys Game-Day Visit

Hill is a 2029 cornerback from Raymore-Peculiar in Missouri who stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 160 pounds. Unlike Clark, Hill already holds an offer from Nebraska. But like Clark, he liked what he saw.

"The atmosphere was great," Hill said. "The coaches were very welcoming."

"I can't really compare right now because Nebraska was my first game day of the year," he said. "But best believe it was a great visit."

With Hill being a 2029 prospect, there is a long way to go in his recruitment. Getting him on campus this early, however, allows the Huskers to continue building a relationship well before he reaches the point of making a decision.

Husker mascots during the Nebraska-Ohio game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska Looking Ahead

Hosting more than 20 visitors for the Ohio game shows just how much work is already going into these future classes. Not every visitor will become a major recruiting target, but getting prospects on campus allows Nebraska to cultivate relationships and give the prospects a firsthand look at the program.

Clark and Hill are two examples of that approach. Clark got his first extended look at Nebraska despite not having an offer, while Hill experienced a game day at a school that had already extended him an offer.

Both left Lincoln with positive impressions, giving Nebraska another foundation to build on as the two prospects' recruitments continue. With the Huskers continuing to work through the 2027 class, the next chapter of Nebraska recruiting is already underway.

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