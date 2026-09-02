Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Nebraska Placed Going Into Week 1
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Nebraska didn’t move in this week’s polls and rankings we monitor. That’s not surprising, as the Huskers didn’t play in Week 0. Those rankings should change next week after the full platter of Week 1 games this weekend, including the Huskers vs. Ohio on Saturday.
Still, the Huskers’ odds for hitting six wins and becoming bowl eligible for the third consecutive year increased slightly. Nebraska's odds for another bowl game are up to 76.1 percent. Their extreme, long-shot chances to win the Big Ten and to make the College Football Playoff also increased.
Odd. Especially since the Huskers did nothing on the field to warrant even that slight improvement.
Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where six national polls and rankings place Nebraska’s football team.
The six polls and rankings we monitor are:
* Associated Press Top 25
* The Athletic 138
* CBS Sports
* USA Today Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index + SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
The Huskers continue to rank 40.6 in an average of five polls and rankings (the Huskers were unranked in the AP Top 25) we monitor. Nebraska’s best ranking remains 30th by ESPN, and its worst ranking is 58th by The Athletic.
That’s quite a gap.
Associated Press Top 25
Nebraska not only isn’t ranked in the AP Top 25 for the second consecutive week, the Huskers didn’t even receive a vote.
Twenty-four teams were among “others receiving votes” across America — but not the Huskers — including Liberty, Western Michigan, Tulane and Virginia, who each received one vote. Virginia was a surprise to be ranked so low after its 34-8 win over a decent NC State team.
Eight Big Ten teams remain ranked in the Top 25:
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
6. Indiana
14. USC
16. Michigan
17. Washington
18. Penn State
22. Iowa
Among “others receiving votes,” Illinois remained at 33, and Minnesota is 38. That’s 10 Big Ten teams all considered above Nebraska heading into the 2026 season. Nebraska plays Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, Washington, Iowa and Illinois in 2026.
The Athletic 138
Nebraska remains 58th, by far its worst among the rankings we monitor. But The Athletic apparently did not publish updated rankings this week after the light schedule in Week 0. The Huskers finished 52nd last season.
CBS Sports
Nebraska remained at 33, ahead of the following Big Ten teams:
40. Minnesota
42. UCLA
48. Northwestern
52. Maryland
60. Wisconsin
62. Rutgers
66. Michigan State
82. Purdue
Nebraska plays Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State from this group in 2026.
Nine Big Ten teams are ranked above Nebraska:
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
6. Indiana
14. USC
15. Michigan
18. Penn State
19. Washington
21. Iowa
29. Illinois
USA Today Coaches Poll
Nebraska is among “others receiving votes” at 42, with 12 votes. The 25th-ranked team, Missouri, has 158 points, so that’s quite a gap, too. The USA Today panel consists of 72 coaches who vote, including Rhule.
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
Nebraska remains 30th, but ESPN’s FPI gives the Huskers some odds for some surprising results. The odds aren’t much, but it’s something.
FPI gives the Huskers a 76.1 percent chance to win six games, which is bowl eligibility. The odds for the Huskers to make the College Football Playoff are 7.5 percent. Both are better than last week.
Here are FPI’s odds for Nebraska’s season:
* Chance of winning six games, which would make the Huskers bowl eligible: 76.1 percent (last week: 74.5 percent)
* 6.8 projected wins and 5.2 projected losses (last week: 6.7 projected wins to 5.3 projected losses)
* 0.8 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (last week: 0.7 percent chance)
* 7.5 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (last week: 7.2 percent chance)
* 0.5 percent chance of making the national championship game (same as last week)
* 0.1 percent chance of winning the national championship (last week: 0.2 percent)
Massey Ratings
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Huskers remained 40th. Ohio State is No. 1 and Indiana is No. 2.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
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Chuck Bausman is a writer for Nebraska on SI. Chuck formerly was the Executive Sports Editor of the Philadelphia Daily News, Executive Sports Editor of the Courier-Post in South Jersey and Sports Copy Editor for the Detroit Free Press. He has been a Big Ten enthusiast for nearly forever. He learned how to cuss by watching Philly sports. You can reach Chuck at: bausmac@icloud.com