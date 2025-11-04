Huskers Make Inroads With Dual Sport Athlete Ahmad Hudson Following USC Weekend
The Huskers are trending for yet another five-star prospect in No. 15 overall prospect in 2027 Ahmad Hudson.
Despite the results on the field in Nebraska's 21-17 loss to the USC Trojans on Saturday night, the Huskers made dozens of small victories on the recruiting trail. Most notably, was the impression made on five-star tight end prospect Ahmad Hudson, the 15th-ranked athlete in the 2027 recruiting class and the nation's No. 1 tight end. The 6-foot-7 Louisiana native came to Lincoln on an unofficial visit and left feeling as if he "loved it", per reports from On3.
The junior currently has 23 Power Four offers (football) and may be one of the most interesting prospects in recent memory due to his dual-sport recruiting profile. As a sophomore, Hudson caught 41 passes for 718 yards and six touchdowns on the football field, and averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks per game on the basketball court.
A matchup nightmare in both sports, what really separates Hudson from others is his versatility and extreme athleticism. His basketball background no doubt benefits his production on the football field as the high school phenom has been described as a "highly instinctive" pass catcher with a promising ability to adjust mid-air to haul in rebounds and receptions alike, according to 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks.
Visiting Lincoln last Saturday was not the first time the five-star has made his way to campus. In fact, Hudson has visited Nebraska on three separate occasion to this point in his recruitment. After being offered by the Huskers in late January of this year, the tight end/forward has confirmed unofficial visits in March, June, and November, per 247Sports recruiting database.
Nebraska's June "Boneyard Bash" 7-on-7 tournament was truly where Hudson's interest in the Huskers took off. In the event, as a pass catcher, Hudson was teamed up with current Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor and the two hit it off.
Taylor, a well-documented peer recruiter, is doing everything he can to surround himself with high-profile offensive weaponry, and from the general consensus across multiple recruiting services, those efforts are starting to pay off.
At Nebraska, Hudson has a clear ability to make an impact in both sports, something Nebraska coaches Matt Rhule and Fred Hoiberg are working together to pitch to the recruit. What it means for the athletic department is a win on both fronts.
It's clear that both coaches have made Hudson a well-known priority in the 2027 cycle, something very attractive to the recruit. As a prospect that seemingly any program in the country would love to have, Hudson's maturity is what stands out the most. In a statement of his own on social media, the five-star described his decision as something that will ultimately reflect his vision for the "better of [his] career", emphasizing opportunity over financial gain.
With that in mind, here's the current list of 2027 recruits that Hudson could be set to join.
2027 Class
As of Tuesday morning, Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class features five current commits. Leading the way is soon-to-be five-star quarterback Trae Taylor, the nation's No. 35 recruit. Surrounding him on the offensive side of the ball are a duo of athletic wide receivers in Jabari Watkins (No. 27 WR) and Antayvious Ellis (No. 38 WR). Also in the class is three-star offensive tackle prospect Matt Erickson of Millard North (NE).
On the defensive side of the ball, the Huskers currently have a lone commit in high four-star safety prospect Tory Pittman III of Omaha Central (NE). Overall, as it currently stands, Nebraska boasts the nation's third-ranked recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. With the potential commitment of Hudson to the group, the Huskers could look to climb even higher.
