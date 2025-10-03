Huskers Set to Host 20+ Recruits During Michigan State Matchup
As Nebraska gears up for its fourth consecutive home game this weekend, the Huskers will have yet another prime opportunity to welcome prospective recruits to campus.
Following what may have been the program’s biggest recruiting weekend in recent memory, perhaps ever, head coach Matt Rhule and his staff are set to host more than 20 recruits for Saturday’s matchup against Michigan State. With an abundant mix of prospects from the 2026, 2027, and even 2028 classes, here’s a rundown of who’s expected in Lincoln and what it could mean for the program moving forward.
As the 2026 recruiting class is largely set, though additions and subtractions are always possible, Nebraska has shifted its focus toward the 2027 cycle. With a dozen high school juniors set to visit Lincoln this weekend, here’s a quick look at some of the top targets expected on campus.
All three of the Huskers’ 2027 commits will return to Lincoln, this time with a fresh group of prospects to help recruit. Quarterback commit Trae Taylor, coming off a game in which he led his team to a 70-point performance, will have his hands full as a peer recruiter, as seven of the 12 visitors in his class play on the offensive side of the ball. With two tight ends and a pair of offensive line prospects in town, Taylor and fellow commit, three-star OT Matt Erickson, will have plenty of opportunities to connect with players who could one day become their teammates.
On the defensive side, Nebraska will welcome one of the premier linemen in the 2027 class, four-star prospect Frederick Ards, along with a trio of young linebackers visiting Lincoln for the first time. The Huskers’ highest-rated commit in the class, soon-to-be five-star safety Tory Pittman III, will also be back on campus, adding another familiar face to a loaded weekend of recruiting.
Nebraska is also set to host five players in the 2028 class. If current projections hold, Rhule and his staff will welcome what would eventually become two five-star safety prospects in that cycle. Joining them are Nebraska native Micah Benning, the younger brother of current Husker Caleb Benning, along with a pair of offensive tackle targets who are not yet ranked in the Rivals Industry Rankings.
With a handful of other recruits still finalizing their plans, Nebraska appears poised to host another impressive group. The Huskers enter Saturday’s matchup as heavy favorites, and a win would go a long way toward showing these young players that Lincoln is the place to be.
As Rhule’s team gears up for a pivotal showdown with Michigan State, it’s clear more than just a win could be at stake. One game won’t seal the deal for these recruits, but don’t be surprised if Nebraska rolls out the red carpet this weekend. For those in attendance, bring the energy and help make the weekend memorable, as it might just play a role in landing the Huskers’ next wave of recruits.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.