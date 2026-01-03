Huskers to Host Kansas State Defensive Tackle in January

Nebraska’s defensive rebuild could get a major boost to start the new year, as the Huskers are set to host Kansas State defensive tackle Malcolm Alcorn‑Crowder in early January. The 6-foot-6, 310‑pound veteran brings proven Big 12 experience and rare size to the portal, making his upcoming visit one of the more intriguing developments in Nebraska’s offseason pursuit of impact defenders.

As a transfer prospect, Alcorn‑Crowder enters the portal as a highly regarded defensive lineman, earning an 86 rating in the 2026 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He sits at No. 320 overall and No. 22 among defensive linemen, positioning him as one of the more intriguing veteran options available this cycle.

In 2025, Alcorn‑Crowder put together a productive season, appearing in 12 games and recording 14 solo tackles with three assists for 17 total stops. He added 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery, showcasing his ability to impact plays across the interior.

In 2024, Alcorn‑Crowder saw limited action but contributed on special teams, appearing against both Arizona State and Cincinnati as part of the field goal defense unit for the Wildcats.

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) is chased by Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder (55) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Alcorn‑Crowder spent the 2023 season at Butler Community College under head coach Brice Vignery, emerging as one of the nation’s top junior‑college prospects. He was rated the No. 4 overall JUCO player in the Class of 2024 by On3, No. 5 by ESPN, No. 17 by Rivals, and No. 21 by 247Sports, with On3 naming him the top defensive tackle in the country and ESPN ranking him No. 2 at the position.

In nine games, he earned honorable mention all‑conference honors after totaling 28 tackles, ten tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles. His best performance came against Independence, where he posted six tackles, including three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and two sacks.

Alcorn‑Crowder’s biggest immediate impact for Nebraska comes in the run game, where his track record shows he can anchor, shed blocks, and disrupt interior lanes. His JUCO production, paired with his 2025 contributions at Kansas State, highlights a defender capable of holding his ground and creating negative plays.

Nebraska has been searching for interior linemen who can stand up to the physical, downhill run styles of Big Ten opponents, and Alcorn‑Crowder fits that need perfectly.

Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder (55) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) and knocks his helmet off during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Alcorn‑Crowder also brings real pass‑rush upside from the interior, a trait Nebraska has been working to add to its defensive front. His production shows he can collapse pockets and disrupt quarterbacks from the inside. That skill set fits perfectly with Nebraska’s defensive approach, which becomes far more dangerous when interior pressure forces hurried throws into their aggressive coverage schemes.

He’s played special teams, field‑goal defense, and interior defensive line snaps. That versatility lets Nebraska rotate more freely, stay fresh late in games, and match personnel to down‑and‑distance.

Nebraska’s pursuit of Alcorn‑Crowder signals a clear commitment to strengthening the heart of its defense, and his combination of size, experience, and disruptive ability makes him an intriguing fit for the Huskers’ evolving front. If his visit goes well, he has the tools to become an immediate contributor and a long‑term asset in a conference built on physical line play.

