Huskers Waste No Time to Visit 2026 Commit Colin Rice as Fall Recruiting Opens
The Nebraska men's basketball program wasted no time making a statement on the first day of the fall recruiting period. Head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff headed straight to see 2026 commit Colin Rice, showing just how much the future Husker means to the program.
Rice himself shared the visit on Twitter, posting a photo alongside Hoiberg and assistants Nate Loenser and Pat Monaghan. With that, he also thanked the staff for joining him at his school for breakfast.
Colin Rice’s Rising National Profile
Rice’s pledge to Nebraska back in late July has only gained more importance as his stock continues to rise. Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 180 pounds, the versatile small forward has been climbing the national rankings impressively.
Just last month, he picked up a four-star rating, breaking into the top 70 of the 2026 class. His biggest jump came in the latest 247Sports rankings, moving all the way from No. 125 to No. 77 nationally.
Rice didn’t just fall into Nebraska’s lap. The Huskers had to out-recruit several strong Big Ten rivals, including Illinois, Iowa, and Northwestern, to secure his commitment. Landing him early gave Nebraska its first official member of the 2026 recruiting class.
And with that, a solid building block for what Hoiberg and his staff hope will be a foundation of long-term success. The staff’s quick visit on day one of the fall period emphasized the priority they’ve placed on keeping him fully engaged as a cornerstone of their future roster.
The Athlete Shines on the Court
Numbers tell the story of Rice’s growing impact. During his junior season at Waukee Northwest High School, he averaged 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 53.6% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc.
His talent was further recognized on the national stage. That’s when he earned MVP honors at the Under Armour Next Circuit Session 3. Performances like these have fueled his steady climb up the recruiting charts.
As Rice begins his senior season, excitement around his development continues to grow. Nebraska fans already see him as a future star, and Hoiberg’s personal attention reinforces that belief. With his size, shooting touch, and rising reputation, Rice looks poised to play a central role in the Huskers’ 2026-27 campaign and beyond.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.