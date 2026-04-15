What Ahmad Hudson’s Accelerated Commitment Date Means for Nebraska

The clock is moving quickly on Ahmad Hudson’s recruitment, and Nebraska is not in control.

Once viewed as the favorite for the nation’s top tight end in the 2027 class, the Huskers have since lost ground. Still, they remain in the mix alongside in-state LSU as the multi-sport athlete's decision approaches.

After moving up his commitment date and canceling several official visits, Hudson has since narrowed his focus. Here's where each program stands heading into the final stretch and what it would mean moving forward for the Big Red.

NEW: The nation's No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson has narrowed his finalists down to two programs



The 5-star prospect has also moved up his timeline for a commitment



Intel: https://t.co/PrBxVpAXIk pic.twitter.com/a01RQbimN6 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) April 14, 2026

Preface

Hudson is one of the top overall athletes in the 2027 class. He's regarded as a five-star, No. 1 tight end on the football field, along with a four-star, No. 6 power forward on the basketball court, making him one of the most highly coveted multi-sport prospects in the entire country.

Listed at 6-6, 230 pounds, the Louisiana native holds offers from 36 Division I programs, many of which are open to him playing both sports at the next level. On Tuesday, Hudson moved up his commitment date and narrowed his list down to two schools.

The in-state Tigers and Nebraska made the cut. Here's how each program stands as the decision approaches.

Five-Star TE Ahmad Hudson tells @rivals that these 8 Schools currently stand out in his recruitment



The dual-sport athlete is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in both basketball & football



2 teams have separated themselves from the pack 👀



READ: https://t.co/XUfNZSoZjz pic.twitter.com/C9DoX5qynD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 26, 2025

LSU

As a native of Ruston (LA), Hudson is much closer to Baton Rouge than Lincoln, making LSU a natural fit. And proximity to home has been a consistent factor throughout his recruitment.

The Tigers have also made major moves across their two primary programs. Lane Kiffin now leads the football program, while Will Wade was hired to take over men’s basketball, signaling a strong commitment to competing at a high level in both sports.

Kiffin’s relationship with Hudson dates back to 2024, giving his staff an early edge in the recruitment. That head start, combined with location and program momentum, has helped position the Tigers as the current favorite.

Here we go @HuskerFootball nation. Let’s really show @AhmadHudson9 where home is. You say you want 5 stars we have to beat all the top schools. Let’s Do It https://t.co/JivifT2pOA — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) April 14, 2026

Nebraska

NU has made up ground through an unwavering effort to reel him in. The Huskers have hosted Hudson four times, compared to three visits to LSU, a notable advantage given the distance from Louisiana to Lincoln.

They also have a key connection already in place. Four-star quarterback Trae Taylor, one of the top players in the 2027 class, has built a strong relationship with Hudson throughout the recruiting process. The two were 7-on-7 teammates and have visited campus together multiple times, giving the Big Red a built-in recruiting presence from a potential teammate.

On the basketball side, Fred Hoiberg has elevated the program’s profile following a Sweet 16 run, strengthening the pitch for Hudson as a multi-sport athlete. Combined with the consistent effort from Matt Rhule and his staff, Nebraska has positioned itself as a legitimate threat to LSU.

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

How LSU Loses the Race

LSU's lack of coaching continuity may be a distinct disadvantage. Both Kiffin and Wade are in their first seasons in Baton Rouge, while Nebraska offers multi-year stability from both staffs.

Even so, the Tigers' track record is difficult to ignore. LSU consistently competes at a high level in football and has seen tons of examples of recent success in men’s basketball as well. They're also backed by a clear commitment to significantly increase investment in both programs moving forward.

Where the Big Red can counter is in familiarity. Kiffin has built a strong relationship with Hudson, but Wade’s connection is still developing. And compared to the Huskers' recent success and roster outlook, there is a case to be made that Hudson could find a clearer path to the field and floor were he to choose to wear the scarlet and cream rather than purple and gold.

Matt Rhule reacts after a call against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the fourth quarter. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

How Nebraska Loses the Race

Nebraska’s biggest challenge is perception. The program is far removed from the dominance it sustained under Tom Osborne and has yet to consistently return to that level in the modern era. For a prospect like Hudson, the lack of recent wins and limited NFL Draft production is difficult to overlook.

On the basketball court, last season’s success under Hoiberg was a major step forward, but it has not been sustained over time. Committing to the Big Red would require betting on continued growth rather than a proven track record.

In contrast, LSU can point to recent championships and high-level player development: College Football National Championship (2019), 1st Overall Draft Pick (Ben Simmons, 2016). That gap in resumes gives the Tigers a clear advantage as Hudson approaches his decision. And when you're talking about millions of dollars over the course of a potential pro career, it may be too much of a risk to take.

What Hudson's Commitment Would Mean for the Huskers

Landing Hudson would give the football team its highest-rated recruit since Dylan Raiola in 2024. While roster turnover is part of college football nowadays, adding another elite prospect would signal progress toward consistently competing for top-tier talent.

It would also provide a major boost to the 2027 class. The Huskers once climbed as high as No. 6 nationally before slipping outside the top 10. Adding a player of Hudson’s caliber would immediately elevate the group and strengthen its national standing once again.

More importantly, it would validate the direction of the program under Rhule's staff. Attracting developmental prospects is one thing. Landing a player with Hudson’s profile would show the Big Red can win battles for elite, multi-sport recruits, with seemingly as much potential as any player in the entire class, arguably in both sports.

Can Nebraska Do It?

Nebraska has flipped recruitments before, but it enters the final stretch of this one trailing. Hudson has not visited campus since November, which presents a significant challenge this late in the process.

He was expected to return to Lincoln twice since January, but both visits were canceled due to his prep basketball career. While that is outside of the Huskers' control, it has limited opportunities to build momentum during that time.

With a decision now expected later this spring, the timeline is working against the Big Red. Without another visit, NU will be relying on impressions made from a year ago rather than a couple of weeks. How the staff responds in the final stretch will determine whether it can close the gap.

On the outside looking in, they still obviously have a chance. If Hudson felt strongly enough that LSU was his top school, he would've already committed. Instead, he's given Nebraska's staff a chance to change his mind. It's an uphill battle from here on out, but one the Big Red can capitalize on. Hudson will, in all likelihood, commit before the beginning of May. So even if NU loses out initially, expect them to continue pursuing the top tight end in 2027 until signing day in December.