In the Trenches: Breaking Down Nebraska Commit Hayden Ainsworth’s Highlights
On June 16, the Nebraska Cornhuskers' offensive line received a significant commitment with the addition of three-star recruit Hayden Ainsworth. His pledge provides a crucial anchor for the future of the Huskers' front. Ainsworth has blending power, technique, and a relentless work ethic to anchor Nebraska's offensive line.
Ainsworth, from Biloxi High School in Mississippi, was a highly sought-after recruit, garnering 20 total FBS offers, including several from Power Four conferences. Ultimately, he chose to play for head coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers after taking five official visits to other FBS programs. According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound interior lineman (guard) is ranked No. 74 among his recruiting class at his position and is the No. 29 prospect in Mississippi.
This film study provides a closer examination of Ainsworth’s on-field performance, breaking down the traits that make him a standout at his position, from his footwork in pass protection to his finishing ability in the run game. By examining key reps, we’ll gain deeper insight into why Ainsworth’s skill set is drawing attention and how he continues to elevate his game.
Tape Breakdown on 2026 recruit Hayden Ainsworth
What can Ainsworth bring to Nebraska? The highly-touted offensive lineman brings a significant boost in the trenches for Rhule's offensive unit. Here's a breakdown of what his highlights suggest he'll bring to the NU's program.
Physicality, Playing Style, and Versatility
For starters, Ainsworth possesses the size and strength to compete in the Big Ten Conference. His versatility is off the charts, showing the ability to play all five offensive line positions. He is targeted more as an interior offensive lineman (guard) due to his toughness and physicality, but his refined footwork allows him to play tackle.
Ainsworth shows consistent pad leverage on each play, staying low off the ball when firing out. When watching tape on Ainsworth, you would describe him as a "mauler", indicating a physical and aggressive playing style. He has excellent lateral quickness and movement, which helps on zone rushing schemes and pulling situations. Also, he offers a solid kick step, which is crucial for pass protection.
Ainsworth appears to already have strong lower-body strength, allowing him to have an immediate impact on NU's offensive line when he reports to campus in 2026. With the addition of Rex Waterman, Ainsworth is the second offensive lineman committed to Nebraska's recruiting class. He will turn 17 when he reports to campus in 2026, as his development will be closely watched. The potential for a physical interior duo with Ainsworth and Waterman is an exciting prospect for the Huskers' future.
