The Nebraska Cornhuskers have done a good job so far when it comes to the recruiting scene in the 2027 recruiting class, as they are off to what is considered to be a much better start than they were with the 2026 cycle. Nebraska has put itself in a solid position in many different recruitments, but they have also fallen short in certain recruitments in the class.

This includes one of the main recruitments that they were involved in with the 2027 class. Jabari Watkins is one of the better players at the wide receiver position in the state of Georgia. Watkins has quickly solidified himself as a route runner in the Peach State, but his ability to lead a team has started to shine more than anything else, as he is developing at one of the better high schools in the state. He attends Thomas County Central High School, which is one of the state championship-winning teams. They defeated Gainesville Red Elephants in blowout fashion, as TCC was victorious in a 62-21 showing.

Jabari Watkins on the football field with Thomas County Central. | Jabari Watkins (@jabariwatkins18)

Watkins committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers earlier in the cycle, which made him one of the top commits in the class, and he was one of the many weapons that fans were excited to see at the next level. He originally committed to the Cornhuskers back on Sept. 26, but after multiple months of being committed, the prospect backed off his initial pledge. On Dec. 18, the announcement was made, but fans may have missed why this was the case.

The Cornhuskers are no longer in the running, and they failed to keep him committed because they have stopped all communication with Watkins. While none of this has been confirmed by the college staff, Watkins has publicly made these claims in an interview with Wesley Powell from ghssportsnews.com. Here is what was said by the former commit.

Why Jabari Watkins Decommitted

“They just stopped texting me back," said Watkins when speaking to Powell. He then explained what he felt when this was the case, and he responded, “They are not interested anymore.”

The Huskers now sit at a total of six commits in the class of 2027. The highlight at this time remains Trae Taylor, who is the quarterback commit. However, they have many talented commits in the class, which leads many to believe the future is very bright for the Cornhuskers.

