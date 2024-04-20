Jaxon Knisley Explains Why Nebraska Is a Top School
As spring football nears an end for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, there's been no letup in the parade of recruiting prospects visiting the program.
Among those paying a visit Thursday was Jaxon Knisley. The versatile 5-foot-11, 185-pound athlete is a 2005 defensive back prospect, but he's also a running back and wide receiver at St. Patrick High School in North Platte, Nebraska.
He caught up with HuskerMax after his visit.
“My visit was awesome,“ Knisley stated. “I loved the environment and intensity at practice. I loved meeting the coaches and the staff! The staff and other recruiters were super nice and I felt very welcome.”
Knisley went on to say, “I started off my morning taking with coach Barthel, and it was great for the time we had to talk. I talked with Tony White the most I feel like. We talked a lot about me playing safety and we spoke about how my hurdle coach and him played in the NFL together.”
He believes he can fit in with the Huskers at more than one position.
“I think I would fit best in being a returner, gunner, slot or safety,” he said. “I feel like I can fit in anywhere they need me or want me.”
He explained why he sees Nebraska as a top school.
“Probably growing up in Nebraska and having that culture and environment around me when I was kid. That’s what makes them a top school for me anyway. The coaches and staff always factor into that as well. The hospitality was great and they seem to know what they are doing. With that being said, I would say they would be very high up compared to other schools in my recruitment because of their facilities and staff. It was just a great environment and I loved being there.”
He plans to make a return trip before the end of the month.
“I’m going to make it down there for the spring game with my brothers.”