Nebraska Back in Play as former Four-Star Quarterback Leaves Iowa State

Iowa State true freshman quarterback Alex Manske is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, resetting a recruitment that once featured Nebraska as a serious contender. The Huskers pushed hard for Manske during his high school career, and with the former priority target now back on the market, the staff is expected to reassess the fit at the very least.

His portal entry adds a new wrinkle to Nebraska’s evolving quarterback board and could reopen a door that never fully closed.

Manske’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes just a year after a highly followed high school recruitment in which he earned offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Minnesota. A 247Sports Composite rating of a 90.5 prospect, Manske finished his recruitment cycle ranked No. 305 nationally, the No. 25 quarterback, and No. 1 player in Iowa, making him one of the Midwest’s most coveted signal-callers.

Now, after a brief stint at Iowa State, his recruitment resets once again, and several of those familiar programs, including Nebraska, are expected to reassess the opportunity.

Manske was a former Nebraska target in HS. https://t.co/DkbGobddZ3 — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) December 26, 2025

During the 2025 season, Manske saw limited action but logged his most notable snaps in the opener against South Dakota, completing 4 of 5 passes (80 percent) for 28 yards while adding 33 rushing yards on seven carries, including a 13-yard run and a touchdown.

His only other appearances came against South Dakota, Cincinnati, and TCU. He finished the season with a small but efficient sample of his freshman-year production.

At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Manske brings the kind of Big Ten‑ready frame Nebraska’s staff typically prioritizes in its quarterback evaluations. His build fits the mold of a durable, physical passer who can operate in a pro‑style structure while still offering enough mobility to extend plays, a trait the Huskers have consistently valued in their recent recruiting and portal targets.

Pair that with his strong high school pedigree and developmental upside, and Manske profiles as the type of quarterback who could thrive in Nebraska’s system. He is big enough to withstand the physicality of the conference, athletic enough to function in a modern offense, and polished enough to compete early in a room that’s always looking for long‑term stability.

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Alex Manske (7) warms up before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Manske's mechanics are clean for a young quarterback. The Algona, Iowa, native offers a compact release, balanced base, and the ability to reset his feet quickly when the pocket shifts. Manske throws with natural touch on intermediate routes, especially digs, outs, and crossers, where he consistently layers the ball over underneath defenders. His arm strength isn’t raw power, but it’s more than functional, and he generates velocity when he drives off his back foot.

There’s still development ahead for the young quarterback. He can occasionally lock onto his first read, and his deep-ball consistency is an area that should improve with more reps and collegiate coaching, but the foundation is strong.

Ultimately, Manske is the kind of quarterback whose best football is still in front of him. As Manske’s recruitment reopens, Nebraska naturally becomes one of the programs to watch. The Huskers were heavily involved during his high school rise, and the staff’s familiarity with his skill set, makeup, and long‑term upside gives them a built‑in advantage as they reassess their quarterback board.

Nothing is guaranteed in the portal, but the relationship history, the fit within Nebraska’s offensive vision, and the program’s ongoing search for developmental depth all position the Huskers as a legitimate contender if they choose to re-engage.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.