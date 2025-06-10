LOOK: Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Releases His Favorite Nebraska 7-on-7 Picture
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have done something that many schools are still looking to do. That is land a 2027 quarterback so they can build a class around him.
Luckily for the Cornhuskers, not only did they land a QB, they picked up one of the best in the class. Taylor is one of the quarterbacks who has started to break away from the rest of the class, which helped the Huskers identify him early on.
The Cornhuskers are getting a star in Taylor, as 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins shares an honest evaluation of Taylor.
"Cerebral quarterback prospect that has a chance to be a trusted facilitator on Saturdays as he has displayed the ability to distribute at a high level when the pocket heats up. At his best when he’s playing from a structured environment as he uses clean footwork and a sturdy base to attack the intermediate and deeper parts of the field, but can also make some dynamic movements in the face of pressure to extend plays.
"Posted a losing record in his first year as a starter, but game tape paints a different picture as he hit his marks with authority and was able to layer the football through and around defenders while throwing for just over 3,000 yards. Grew an inch between freshman and sophomore seasons and looks to still be filling out a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-3. Must keep fine-tuning his craft, but should be viewed as a potential high-caliber distributor for a Power Four program that can recognize trouble and feed his playmakers."
Taylor visited the Cornhuskers last week, and also camped when he was on his visit. While on the visit, Taylor also did a 7-on-7 camp. Following the 7-on-7, the talented recruit released what he is calling his favorite photo from the event.
Fans can get used to seeing this on Saturdays, as Taylor will have a chance to play very early in his career.
