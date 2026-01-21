Nebraska 2027 Quarterback Commit Trae Taylor Announces Plan to Transfer to In-State High School

After the transfer portal window for entry wrapped up, the Huskers got another shot of good news, this time coming from the high school recruiting ranks.

On Wednesday morning, 2027 quarterback commit Trae Taylor, who has been committed to the Big Red since May of 2025, took to social media to announce his intention to transfer to Millard South High School for his senior year.

After spending the first three years of his prep career at Carmel Catholic (IL), the borderline five-star signal caller will now call the state of Nebraska home a year earlier than expected.

Buckle up Nebraska 😎. — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) January 21, 2026

While the news does come as a bit of a surprise, Taylor took to social media on Tuesday night to tell Husker Nation to "Buckle up," ahead of his announcement on Wednesday morning. Though the decision is something that has been in the works for a while now, the rising senior quarterback will finish out his junior year at his former school before making the move to Nebraska.

It isn't something Taylor is taking lightly, either. The soon-to-be Millard South Patriot told Greg Smith of Rivals, “The original thought was to be there to focus on helping peer recruit. I didn’t want to miss any of the guys that we will need,” Taylor said.

Focusing on his future, the decision will allow the young signal-caller to live in Lincoln and commute to the Omaha-area high school he will next call home. Speaking on the matter himself, Taylor announced on social media that he sees this opportunity as "Kinda a redshirt year at a slower pace," he said. "I don’t want to miss a single recruit that comes in".

This decision was not taken lightly. I’ll be living in Lincoln commuting to Omaha. So any chance I’m allowed in the facilities I’ll be there. Kinda a redshirt year at a slower pace. 2) I don’t want to miss a single recruit that comes in. None of this is possible without my… https://t.co/4PApxrz0p8 — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) January 21, 2026

Taylor will presumably take over for Nebraska high school record-setting quarterback Jett Thomalla, an Alabama signee, for the Patriots next fall, assuming the remaining hurdles in terms of his transfer are passed on Millard South's end. While it is likely that that will occur, it is important to note that this is not yet a "done deal".

For now, however, it does appear that the Patriots will once again reload. After winning the Class A State Championship in 2025, Millard South will likely be the favorite to repeat if Taylor is indeed under center next fall. It spells both good news for the university, Nebraska high school football, and Taylor himself, and will be something that many across the state will remember for a long time.

It's not necessarily the first of its kind, but for the Huskers, it may very well be the most memorable. Taylor is currently listed as the No. 36 overall recruit in the 2027 class, and with him being a quarterback prospect, the young man is about as high-profile as they come.

As far as the news goes in terms of his commitment to Nebraska, it effectively dispels any uncertainty surrounding his future with the Big Red. With Taylor soon-to-be living in Lincoln, by his own accord, it shows he is indeed appearing to lock in his future as the Huskers' signal-caller over the coming years.

"This decision was not taken lightly," said Taylor. "So, any chance I’m allowed in the facilities, I’ll be there".

For the coaching staff, specifically quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, it is a win-win situation for all involved. Taylor will not only be around to help recruit but will also be able to further establish his relationship with the Huskers staff earlier than many prospects can.

Coming off a junior season in which he totaled 4,204 all-purpose yards and a combined 50 touchdowns, it's not hard to see why Taylor is ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in his class (247Sports). And now Nebraska will be able to fully capitalize on locking him in, unlike the late decision to commit that former Husker Dylan Raiola made in the 2024 class.

The news comes at a time when the fan base desperately needed some good news. After ending the 2025 season by losing the final three games convincingly, Husker Nation needed something to uplift their spirits. Taylor's announcement will seemingly do just that.

He may even become a bit of a local celebrity before officially joining the team. Like Thomalla, Taylor will seemingly continue the trajectory of the Millard South Patriots football program in 2026. With a chance to become back-to-back state champions, that will likely be on the mind of the fringe five-star recruit.

And though that will not affect the optimism Nebraska's fan base has in him, for now, all of Husker Nation comes together to welcome their headline recruit. It's a big win for Matt Rhule and company, and if it's up to them, they're just getting started. That No. 5 overall 2027 class holds firm, but don't be surprised if the Huskers keep stacking wins on the recruiting trail following Taylor's news.

