Nebraska Aiming to Flip Florida State 4-Star Safety Commit
Nebraska’s pursuit of elite defensive talent continues this weekend as four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, a longtime Florida State commit, returns to Lincoln for a pivotal visit. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Hughes has already made multiple stops at Miami and remains in contact with Syracuse, but Nebraska stands as the lone non-ACC contender still in the mix.
With Florida State faltering in conference play and head coach Mike Norvell’s future uncertain, the Huskers have a real window to make a move. Hughes’ mid-week unofficial visit signals growing interest, and Saturday’s visit could determine whether Nebraska goes all-in now or positions itself for a November close.
Hughes enters the weekend visit with Nebraska carrying a strong recruiting profile: a four-star safety out of Florida rated 89.56 by Rivals, ranked No. 338 nationally, No. 30 among safeties, and No. 47 in the state of Florida.
That blend of size (6-foot-3, 180 pounds), athleticism, and positional versatility makes him one of the most coveted defensive backs in the 2026 cycle. Nebraska’s staff, led by Addison Williams, views Hughes as a top priority, and with Florida State’s season unraveling, the Huskers have a real chance to make a move.
Hughes has built a versatile and productive high school resume heading into his senior season, which he'll spend at Miami Northwestern following a transfer from South Dade. As a junior in 2024, Hughes posted 34 tackles (four for loss), five pass breakups, and two interceptions on defense, while also contributing offensively with 12 receptions for 187 yards and 4 touchdowns, plus a punt return score on special teams.
Despite an injury-shortened sophomore campaign in 2023, he still managed 15 tackles and four interceptions in just six games, helping South Dade notch its first eight-win season since 2018.
Hughes is a tall, defensive back with intriguing alignment flexibility at the next level. His physicality enables him to defend the run with confidence, while his length allows him to match up effectively in coverage. Still young for his grade, Hughes is expected to undergo a significant physical transformation once he enters a college strength program. He triggers well from the backend, flows downhill with urgency, and isn’t shy about initiating contact, capable of delivering open-field thumps while continuing to refine his wrap tackling technique.
Though much of his prep career was spent playing over the top, his senior season saw increased reps on the perimeter, hinting at potential as a boundary corner if his man-to-man skills continue to develop. Viewed as a high-upside developmental prospect, Hughes projects as an early contributor on special teams.
As Nebraska prepares to host Hughes for a crucial return visit, the opportunity to flip the four-star Florida State commit feels more tangible than ever. With Hughes’ blend of size, range, and upside aligning perfectly with the Huskers’ defensive needs, this weekend could mark a turning point in his recruitment.
Whether Nebraska chooses to press now or play the long game into November, they’ve positioned themselves as a serious contender for one of the most intriguing defensive backs in the 2026 class.
