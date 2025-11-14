Nebraska Baseball Receives Commitment from JUCO Infielder
Nebraska baseball continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail.
They did it by adding another promising junior college talent to their growing 2026 class. Infielder Tyler Ness is currently competing at McLennan Community College. He officially announced his commitment to the Huskers this week. Ness arrives with a strong bat and proven production, carrying a .369 average with 39 RBIs over 42 games during his season at Tyler Junior College.
A New Infield Force Added to the Team
The California native began his collegiate career at Tyler Junior College before redshirting last season at Dallas Baptist.
His decision marks another key step in Nebraska’s aggressive push to strengthen its roster through junior college talent. Ness became the seventh JUCO prospect to commit to the program this offseason, further emphasizing the staff’s commitment to adding experienced, high-impact players.
The Huskers have been particularly active in the JUCO market over the past several months. Ness joins a class that already includes Lachlan Rosser from Hutchinson, Cohen Nelson from Cloud County, Keston Holman and Logan Groh from Johnson County, Tyce Powers from Northwest Mississippi, and Brynner Waiolama from Iowa Western. Waiolama gave his pledge just days before Ness made his announcement. Together, they form one of the most JUCO-heavy classes Nebraska has assembled in recent years.
Nebraska’s most recent season showcased both resilience and potential. The Huskers finished with a 33–29 record and captured the Big Ten Tournament championship, securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Their postseason run concluded in the Chapel Hill Regional, where they were eliminated after three games, including two losses to Oklahoma. Their lone NCAA Tournament victory came against Holy Cross.
The 2026 roster outlook has already taken shape thanks to two important returning players. Starting third baseman Joshua Overbeek and infielder Rhett Stokes were both granted and accepted an extra year of eligibility, providing much-needed veteran presence.
However, the transfer portal also brought significant departures, including outfielders Robby Bolin, Cael Frost, and Riley Silva. Then comes infielder Cayden Brumbaugh and several pitchers and reserves who contributed to the 2025 team.
Incoming High School Signees for 2026
Alongside the JUCO overhaul, Nebraska has also secured commitments from several high school standouts in the Class of 2026. Among them are Cal Anthony, an outfielder from Creighton Prep, Brody Jindra, an infielder from Elkhorn South, Rowen Schotling, a middle infielder from Millard West, and Charlie Ziola, a right-handed pitcher from Creighton Prep.
Nebraska’s offseason strategy clearly focused on rebuilding depth and experience after losing several key contributors. The additions of Katskee and Mannell point toward dialing in the weekend rotation. Meanwhile, lineup reinforcement comes from newcomers like Kitchens and Newhan, paired with the return of Overbeek and Stokes.
Nebraska also crafted a demanding non-conference schedule built to test the team early with matchups against Louisville, Florida State, Auburn, Oregon, and USC. These contests are designed to strengthen the Huskers’ NCAA Tournament resume long before Big Ten play.
Nebraska will open the 2026 season at the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Arizona, from February 13 to 16. Opponents for the four-game event are still being finalized. The following weekend will send the team to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, where they will face Louisville on February 20, Kansas State on February 21, and Florida State on February 22.
The Huskers will then make their home debut on March 3 against Omaha at Hawks Field before opening Big Ten play with a three-game series against Michigan State from March 6 to 8.
