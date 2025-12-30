Nebraska Men’s Basketball Remains a 4-Seed in Latest ESPN Bracketology

For the first time in seven weeks, Nebraska did not move up in the latest ESPN Bracketology, which was released Tuesday.

The 12-0 Huskers remained a 4-seed in Bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s projections for the NCAA Tournament. As a 4-seed, Nebraska is ticketed for a Sweet 16 berth, which would be the best NCAA showing in Nebraska history.

The Huskers are 0-8 in NCAA Tournament games.

Nebraska remaining a 4-seed shouldn’t be a surprise as the Huskers haven’t played since Lunardi’s last Bracketology was released on Dec. 23.

Nebraska ends a nine-day layoff tonight at 8 CT against New Hampshire (4-8) at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Here are Nebraska’s last seven Bracketology projections:

* Nov. 18: 11 (Last four in)

* Nov. 25: 10 (Last four byes)

* Dec. 2: 8

* Dec. 9: 7

* Dec. 16: 5

* Dec. 23: 4

* This week: 4

Nebraska ranks 13th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The poll took a holiday break this week and will return Jan. 5. Nebraska is one of only six undefeated teams in Division 1, along with Arizona, Michigan, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Miami (Ohio).

Nebraska’s undefeated streak will get a major test Friday night when No. 9 Michigan State (12-1) comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska and Michigan State are 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Lunardi’s other 4-seeds are North Carolina, Kansas and Alabama.

Huskers in the NCAA Tournament

For now, this is where Lunardi’s projections have Nebraska.

Lunardi has the fourth-seeded Huskers playing 13-seed Liberty (the automatic qualifier from Conference USA) in a first-round West Region game at Tampa. The Nebraska-Liberty winner would play the winner of 5-seed Florida vs. 12-seed Akron (the automatic qualifier from the Mid-American Conference). Arizona is the top seed in the West. The Sweet 16 in the West Region will be played at San Jose.

Lunardi’s other No. 1 seeds are Michigan (Midwest), UConn (East) and Iowa State (South) — the same as last week.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg has led his team to a 12-0 record and a projected 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN's Bracketology. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Lunardi’s ”Last Four Byes” are NC State, LSU, Baylor and Indiana. His “Last Four In” are Miami, Ohio State, Butler and Oklahoma. His “First Four Out” are Oklahoma State, Boise State, California and New Mexico. The “Next Four Out” are Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Creighton and VCU.

Lunardi again has 10 Big Ten teams are in this week’s Bracketology projections (with seeding and projected first-round opponents in parentheses):

* Michigan (1 vs. winner of 16 Howard and Lindenwood)

* Purdue (2 vs. 15 Stephen F. Austin)

* Michigan State (3 vs. 14 Quinnipiac)

* Illinois (3 vs. 14 Northern Colorado)

* Nebraska (4 vs. 13 Liberty)

* Iowa (6 vs. winner of 11 Butler and Oklahoma)

* USC (6 vs. 11 Tulsa)

* UCLA (9 vs. 8 Saint Mary’s)

* Indiana (11 vs. 6 Virginia)

* Ohio State (11 vs. 11 Miami in First Four; winner vs. 6 Arkansas)

Selection Sunday is March 15. The Final Four is April 4-6 in Indianapolis.

ESPN’s power rankings

Nebraska moved down two places to 27 in ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index. Five weeks ago, Nebraska was 38th.

The projection for the Huskers’ wins and losses is 23.1 wins and 7.9 losses, nearly the same as last week. In the Big Ten, the projection for Nebraska is 12.1 wins and 7.9 losses, nearly the same as last week.

Nebraska is given an 0.4 percent chance to win the Big Ten championship, down from last week’s 2.3 percent chance.

Six Big Ten teams are ranked ahead of Nebraska in ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index:

* Michigan: 3

* Purdue: 8

* Illinois: 10 (up from 12)

* Indiana: 19

* Michigan State: 20

* UCLA: 22

* Nebraska: 27

Gonzaga (13-1) is the top-ranked team with Duke (11-1) in second.

