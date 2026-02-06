Nebraska Basketball Secures Official Visit Date for Promising 2026 International Recruit

For Fred Hoiberg and the rest of Nebraska basketball, their top priority is responding to two consecutive defeats; however, with the success they've had, they've put themselves in contention for a bright future as well.

Earlier in the month, the Huskers hosted an impressive list of official and unofficial visitors for their home matchup against a ranked Illinois squad. They would ultimately suffer a defeat, but the impression prospects left the building with was that the program was on the rise.

Now it appears Nebraska will be playing host yet again, this time with an international prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. First reported on Friday morning by Joe Tipton of On3, Klark-Luca Riethauser will visit campus next Tuesday through Wednesday to watch the Big Red take on Purdue.

Listed at 6-foot-8, the Swiss native is a prospect who could instantly help make an impact for the Huskers at the start of the 2026-27 season. He offers scoring capabilities at all three levels and the length to rebound and defend at a high level as well. Though raw, Riethauser's athletic profile fits the exact kind of mold that Hoiberg and Nate Loenser could develop into a star. Needing size to compete against the elite teams within the conference and country, moving forward, it appears the Huskers are recruiting players with the length, scoring capabilities, and intangibles to get them over the top.

The skilled wing offers the ability to do just that. Currently playing for Elan Chalon in the French U21 Elite league, the 17-year-old is averaging an impressive 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. When he's not putting the ball through the hoop, he's using his big frame and wingspan to disrupt passing lanes, block shots, and come up with timely rebounds to help his team win. All of which are areas that have defined Nebraska's season to this point in the year.

He's also shown an impressive ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc. For Elan Chalon this season, Riethauser is shooting 45% from the field and nearly 42% from three. At 6-foot-8, he can battle for buckets around the rim, knock down a midrange shot if necessary, and take advantage of open attempts from three at a high clip as well. There isn't much this prospect can't do, and he'll only get better with time.

Last summer, Riethauser played some of the best basketball of his life, dominating in U18 EuroBasket Division B. Leading the league in scoring, averaging 21.5 points per game, he also managed to up his rebounding numbers as well. Though it was only a four-game stretch, his 9.3 boards per game were in contention for a career high. He did manage to score a career high, putting up 34 points against the Icelandic team as well.

When watching his film, it is easy to see the multifaceted athleticism the 17-year-old offers. For Nebraska, it would be a simple plug-and-play addition to their squad. What currently holds the Huskers back is their lack of athleticism and length, and the prospect of signing Riethauser to the class would instantly address both of those issues. For Hoiberg and his staff, it's as close to a no-brainer as any in recent memory.

Currently, the Huskers' 2026 recruiting haul is headlined by two promising four-star recruits. While international prospects do not receive rankings, Riethauser belongs on the same level as both players signed to the class. Nebraska's two additions have them ranked as the No. 30 overall class, per 247Sports ranking metrics.

Nebraska's most highly touted signee for 2026 is Colin Rice, who checks in at 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds. Bringing a similar physical frame to the floor as the international recruit, Rice's skill set leans more toward the perimeter. While he’s capable of attacking off the bounce and finishing at the rim, the Iowa product is most effective when creating scoring opportunities from beyond the arc. The Huskers staff is bullish on his offensive upside, and the potential pairing of the two lengthy wing scorers could give the Big Red a powerful offensive duo for years to come.

Jacob Lanier is no slouch as well. Viewed internally as a complete, two-way prospect with significant upside, the high school senior is ranked as the No. 88 player nationally in the 2026 class. The Arkansas native elected to join the Huskers over programs like Kansas State, Arkansas, and Creighton. Measuring 6-foot-5, Lanier gives up some height compared to Rice and Riethauser, but his length and versatility have consistently stood out, allowing him to maximize his physical tools at the high school level.

The Big Red also played host to another international 2026 recruit last weekend as well. This time, it was four-star small forward Mathias Alessanco, originally from Brazil. Often compared to a combination of Luca Doncic and Nikola Jokic, the Overtime Elite (OTE) star has a promising future in college hoops ahead of him, at the very least.

Standing 6-foot-8, he yet again fits the height profile this staff has seemed to emphasize moving forward. Gone are the days of being too small to rebound, although players like Sam Hoiberg and Cale Jacobsen find ways to do it despite serious discrepancies vertically. It simply limits the Huskers' ceiling against the nation's top teams, and if Nebraska can land recruits like Alessanco and Riethauser, in conjunction with Rice and Lanier, the 2026 class would reinforce the Huskers 2026-27 squad with players physically ready to compete at the highest level.

That's not to say it's time to wave the flag on the 2025-26 season at all; however, it's to point out that the Big Red are doing everything in their power to create sustained success within the program moving forward. It just so happens that Hoiberg believes the best way to do that is by adding lengthy, capable scorers whom the staff can make buy into on the defensive end.

Before Riethauser can make it to town, the Huskers will have to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road. Having lost two consecutive games, albeit to top 10 programs, the Big Red needs a get-right game on Saturday morning. Winning that matchup, preferably in a convincing fashion, would reinstall confidence heading into a matchup with twelfth-ranked Purdue.

The Big Red are right where they need to be, at 20-2 in the first week of February. With a healthier version of both Rienk Mast and Braden Frager expected to be back this week, two of the top contributors for this squad will be able to help the Huskers bounce back from the current two-game skid.

That gives Hoiberg a team at (near) full strength, and a pissed-off one at that. They had every opportunity to go 2-0 last week, and no one in the building seems okay with the way things ended up. Expect the Huskers to respond in a big way before earning the opportunity to prove themselves against another elite Boilermakers squad. And with one of the best international recruits set to be in attendance to watch the game, more than just a win could be on the line on Tuesday night.

