Nebraska Basketball Targeting Boise State Big Drew Fielder to Replace Rienk Mast

Nebraska’s frontcourt rebuild is underway, and a key target has emerged.

On Friday, Steve Marik of Inside Nebraska reported that Boise State transfer Drew Fielder is set to visit Lincoln. With Rienk Mast graduating and Berke Buyuktuncel entering the transfer portal, Nebraska is looking to replace significant production from the forward position.

Here is the latest on the All-Mountain West big man and what his addition would mean for the Huskers in 2026-27.

Career Experience

Fielder stands at 6-11 and brings proven production with him to his next school. As a junior at Boise State, he averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while helping lead the Broncos to a 20-12 record and a fifth-place finish in the Mountain West. His performance earned him second-team all-conference honors as a result.

Before that, he spent two seasons at Georgetown, where he made an impact immediately. He appeared in 32 games as a true freshman with two starts, then started all 31 contests as a sophomore.

In total, Fielder has played in 95 career games with 63 starts. That level of experience makes him one of the more sought-after big men in the transfer portal this offseason, without even mentioning the biggest asset he can provide to his next team.

Impressive Shooting Clip

Fielder is not a traditional big man. Through three collegiate seasons, he's shot 51% from the field, 35.6% from three, and 74.2% from the free-throw line. But, as a junior, he took another step forward.

In his lone season at Boise State, Fielder produced the most efficient year of his career. He recorded 10 games with multiple three-pointers and twice knocked down five from beyond the arc in a single game. That combination of size and shooting is what makes him an insanely appealing transfer target.

If Nebraska lands him, his role would be clear. Similar to that of Mast, he would stretch the floor and pull opposing bigs away from the paint, helping the offense purely off his presence from deep.

He Won't Be Easy to Land

Fielder’s combination of size, experience, and shooting makes him one of the most sought-after players in the portal. Nearly any program could benefit from his skill set, which makes Nebraska’s ability to get him on campus even more impressive.

The competition will be significant, as programs with national title aspirations are absolutely involved, so the Huskers' pitch will matter. How Fred Hoiberg and his staff define Fielder’s role could be the difference if financial offers are relatively the same.

With Mast graduating and Buyuktuncel entering the portal, the Big Red has an undeniable hole they'll need to replace. Fielder would project as an immediate starter and a direct replacement for Mast’s production. Sam Orme, though more offensively potent than Buyuktuncel, likely assumes the other former starter's role.

NU's Roster (With Fielder and Current High School Commits) Moving Forward

2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 2029-30 Cale Jacobsen- Sr. Will Cooper- Sr. Leo Curtis- Sr. Jacob Lanier-Sr. Henry Burt-St. Sam Orme- Sr. Braden Frager- Sr. Collin Rice- Sr. Pryce Sandfort- Sr. Leo Curtis- Jr. Jacob Lanier- Jr. Ty Schlagel-Jr. Connor Essegian- Sr. Braden Frager- Jr. Collin Rice- Jr. Ugnius Jarusvicius-Sr. Jacob Lanier- So. Ty Schlagel- So. Drew Fielder- Sr. Collin Rice- So. Will Cooper- Jr. Ty Schlagel- Fr. Sam Orme- Jr. Leo Curtis- So. Braden Frager- So. Jacob Lanier- Fr. Collin Rice- Fr.

Husker Potential Starting Lineup

The transfer portal remains open through April 21, and Nebraska is not done adding to its roster. Still, if Fielder does commit, the foundation of next year’s lineup would begin to take shape.

Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager are set to return, and the Big Red added Orme earlier this week. That gives the Huskers multiple starting-caliber pieces, with Fielder potentially joining that group.

One spot likely remains open. Cale Jacobsen and Connor Essegian could compete for that role, and both should factor into the rotation regardless. Still, NU is expected to continue targeting experienced ball handlers in the portal, which would further solidify the starting group.

If that addition comes, Nebraska will enter the season with a seemingly significantly deeper and more balanced rotation than they had a season ago.

Fielder's Addition Hasn't Happened Yet

It is important to remember this is only a visit. Fielder ranks among the top available players in the transfer portal, and the Huskers will face serious competition as his recruitment unfolds.

Even so, players with his combination of size and shooting are in high demand and rarely stay available for long. If NU intends to make a move, the timing of that will need to be now. The decision to move on from Buyuktuncel points to a position with higher financial demand, and a pursuit of Fielder would align with that.

Time will tell how it plays out, but Nebraska has positioned itself well. If the Big Red can secure a player of Fielder’s caliber, it would be another step forward for a program looking to build on last season’s momentum. His addition would undeniably elevate the ceiling of next year's team. Friday's visit could prove the difference between continued ascension of the program and a regression to the mean.