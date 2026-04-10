Belmont Forward Sam Orme Commits to Nebraska Basketball

On the third day of the 2026 transfer portal cycle, Nebrasketball picked up its first commitment.

Sam Orme, a 6-foot-9 forward from Belmont, is set to become a Husker. The news was first reported by HuskerOnline.

"I’ve seen how they play and how well they play together," Orme told HuskerOnline for one of the reasons he committed to Nebraska.

In a post to Instagram, Orme captioned his commitment "New beginnings🌽". He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Orme spent three seasons at Belmont, redshirting in 2023-24. The next season, he became a regular on the floor, making nine starts over 27 appearances. In 21.2 minutes a game, he averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

This past season, he became a full-time starter, although he did come off the bench for one game after missing a pair of contests around the holidays. He improved his numbers to 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 25.8 minutes per game.

As a shooter, Orme made 40.4% of his three-point attempts this season. Inside the arc, he shot 70.3%.

As a high school prospect in Carmel, Indiana, Orme averaged 18.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game as a senior on 54% shooting.

Carmel Greyhounds Sam Orme (14) rushes up the court against Ben Davis Giants K.J. Windham (24) on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Carmel High School in Carmel. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Indiana is his home, and his family is Hoosier fans, Orme does hold a connection to Lincoln. His grandfather, Hank Orme, was the president of Lincoln Industries from 1999 to 2012.

Orme immediately slides into the starting position vacated by 61-game starter Berke Büyüktuncel. The Türkiye native put his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday, noting on social media, "the time has come for a new chapter."

Besides Büyüktuncel, guard Quentin Rhymes and forward Justin Bolis have both hit the portal. Other departures have come via exhausted eligibility: Sam Hoiberg, Jamarques Lawrence, Rienk Mast, Kendall Blue, and Jared Garcia.

Earlier on Thursday, Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Braden Frager's return was officially announced. The 6-foot-7 forward will be a starter next season.

Joining Frager and Orme as projected starters is first-team All-Big Ten sharpshooter Pryce Sandfort. The former Iowa player set Nebraska's single-season record for made three-pointers in his first season in Lincoln. There has not been an official announcement on his return yet.

However, Sandfort underwent surgery for a sports hernia injury this week. That will knock him out for several weeks of rehab, diminishing the potential that he would leave for the NBA draft.

As of now, the only other big man on the roster with tangible Husker experience is 7-foot-2 Leo Curtis. The Iceland native saw action in 17 games this season, averaging less than four minutes per game.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Leo Curtis dunks over Vanderbilt Commodores guard Chandler Bing (7) during the first half of a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Ugnius Jaruševičius played in just one game this season after transferring from Central Michigan. He, along with guard Connor Essegian, is applying for a medical waiver to return next season. However, Uggy's back could make a decision for both him and the coaching staff about his ability to return to the roster.

Main rotation piece Cale Jacobsen is also set to return, though unlikely to crack the starting five. He has made multiple starts over the past two seasons, but will undoubtedly be passed over by a transfer portal addition.

Others on the roster expected to return are forwards Will Cooper and Henry Burt. Cooper, a transfer from Air Force who redshirted this season, could step into the top-eight rotation next season.

Nebraska is also adding a pair of forwards from the high school ranks in four-star prospects Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier.

The addition of Orme brings Nebraska to 10 countable players. With five spots to fill, a starting ball handler and a starting big man are still to be filled. The Huskers will also want to be sure to add a backup ball handler, along with more depth for the bigs.

The transfer portal remains open through April 21.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.