Nebraska Battling Texas A&M and LSU for 2027 Five-Star Offensive Lineman

The race for one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class is already heating up, and Nebraska finds itself in a battle with Texas A&M and LSU for five-star standout Albert Simien. The Louisiana native has quickly emerged as a national name thanks to his dominant presence in the trenches, and the Cornhuskers, Tigers, and Aggies are making him a top priority.

With each program offering a compelling pitch, Simien’s recruitment is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched storylines of the cycle.

Sam Houston High School standout interior offensive lineman from Lake Charles, Louisiana, is a 6-foot-4, 280‑pound prospect in the class of 2027. Rated a 93 overall by 247Sports, he ranks No. 35 nationally, No. 4 among all IOLs, and one of the top players in Louisiana. His timeline and highlights reflect a rapidly rising recruit with strong physical tools and long‑term upside.

He’s earned invitations to two of the nation’s premier postseason showcases, securing roster spots in both the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl, recognition that underscores his standing as one of the country’s elite high school players.

Nebraska battling with A&M for 2027 5 ⭐️ OL recruit. Would be a big land for Wade.



Nebraska needs to pour resources into the portal when it opens tomorrow. The lines are the backbone of your team - GET IT RIGHT!! https://t.co/IpN0iSbNud — Rhuler of Husker Nation (@RHULEROFNEB) January 1, 2026

Simien is a tone‑setter in the run game. He generates displacement in the gap and duo concepts with a strong initial strike and consistent leg drive. In the outside zone, he shows the quickness to reach shaded defenders and the body control to seal off pursuit angles. His ability to pull, whether on counter, power, or pin‑and‑pull, stands out for a player his size.

He plays with a wide, stable base and shows the anchor needed to absorb power rushers, a must for Big Ten‑level interior play. Simien handles twists and games with patience and awareness, rarely over‑setting or chasing movement. His hand placement is consistent, and he resets well when challenged.

For a young lineman, his understanding of leverage, angles, and timing is impressive. He plays with a veteran sense of how to fit blocks and how to recover when a rep isn’t clean. His ability to diagnose stunts and communicate pre‑snap will only improve with coaching.

Nebraska's new assistant coach, Geep Wade, offensive line philosophy centers on physicality, leverage, and versatility, particularly on the interior, and a 6‑4, 280‑pound interior lineman with length and mobility fits the exact prototype he’s relied on throughout his career. Wade values linemen who can move laterally, climb to the second level, and finish blocks with consistency, and this prospect brings all of those traits, making him an ideal match for the system.

Simien’s blend of size, athleticism, and advanced technical understanding makes him one of the most complete interior line prospects in the 2027 class, and his trajectory points firmly upward. With the right development, he has the tools to become a foundational piece of Nebraska’s offensive identity under Wade, an interior force who elevates the physical standard, stabilizes the line, and sets the tone for a run‑first, Big Ten‑ready offense.

His ceiling is as high as any young lineman in the country, and his fit in Wade’s system positions him to make a long‑term impact in Lincoln.

