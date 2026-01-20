Nebraska Extends Scholarship Offer to Rising 4-Star Defensive EDGE

Now that transfer portal recruiting is largely over, Nebraska isn't interested in taking a backseat to anyone on the high school recruiting trail.

With nearly every coach on staff hitting the road throughout January, the Huskers are searching far and wide for difference makers in the 2027 class. That is where a player like Santana Harvey comes in, specifically for Roy Manning and Rob Aurich.

Implementing a new defensive scheme over the offseason, Nebraska has also added several coaching positions to its staff. While the Huskers replaced an offensive line coach and added a run game coordinator on one side of the ball, they also replaced their defensive line coach and added an edge coach as well. Manning will assume that edge coaching position in Lincoln and looks to have made a will-be senior in the prep ranks a top priority over the coming months.

Harvey, an industry-rated four-star defensive line prospect, is rising fast amongst recruiting boards nationwide. Listed at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, it's not hard to see why. Although the Huskers are the most recent program to extend a scholarship offer to the promising recruit, Harvey has already earned one from a total of 27 Division I schools.

With five other conference foes in the race to eventually secure his commitment, the Florida native has no shortage of options to choose from, including some of the best programs in all of college football in 2025. As it currently stands, Nebraska will have to battle the likes of Florida State, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Indiana for his signature in December of 2026.

Though new to the game in terms of his recruitment, the Huskers' new staff will not let that slow them down. Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class has gotten off to a hot start, and this staff is quickly trying to continue its momentum over the 2026 offseason. Harvey's scholarship offer and potential visit would go a long way towards doing just that.

To date, Nebraska boasts the No. 5 overall class in the 2027 cycle, with two players who are on their way to potentially being bumped to five-star status. Headlined by quarterback commit Trae Taylor (No. 36 overall) and defensive back Tory Pittman III (No. 31 overall), the Huskers have secured six verbal pledges as of Jan. 20 and are already well on their way towards surpassing the 2026 class in additions.

Of the six pledges, Nebraska has already gained one from a defensive line prospect. Jayden Travers, a three-star recruit from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, MD, committed to the Huskers on Dec. 10 of last year. At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Travers appears to be more likely slotted into an interior role for the Big Red. The frame he carries would allow him to add significant mass in a college strength and conditioning program and would help address a position of need for the Huskers moving forward.

It's still very early on for Nebraska in Harvey's recruitment, but time is sure to tell whether this relationship takes off. If social media is any indication, he's, at the very least, excited to announce the offer to the world. In today's era of college football, recruitment is as fluid as it has ever been, so forging a relationship with Harvey early on will likely play a pivotal role.

Playing at a position of need, the edge prospect would have an opportunity to see the field early on in his career for the Big Red. Especially considering the length and speed he already offers as a high school recruit. Nonetheless, Nebraska will continue recruiting defensive linemen with a level of emphasis like never before, and if they can convince Harvey to see campus over the coming months, it would extend their likelihood of securing his eventual commitment drastically.

For now, they build the foundation of their relationship with the promising young defender, but don't be surprised if things pick up relatively quickly as summer approaches. The 2026 class saw a dramatic uptick in recruiting aggression during the summer months, and the way it appears, as of now, the Huskers are expected to do the same thing yet again. Taking advantage of everything Lincoln has to offer is a wise move, and the 2027 class has the potential to spark a turning point under the current staff. Recruiting success with Harvey would only suggest that even more.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.