Nebraska Football Commit Nalin Scott Details Flip From Arizona State
The rankings for Nebraska's 2026 recruiting class may be small, but Matt Rhule and company have been deliberate in who they are chasing this cycle.
This includes Nalin Scott, who is one of the top commits in the class. Scott is an extremely talented route runner from the state of Georgia who flipped from Arizona State. Scott attends McEachern. The program played its first game of the season on Saturday, but unfortunately, the talented pass catcher was unable to compete as he is dealing with an injury in his hand/wrist area.
Scott still took the time after the game to catch up with HuskerMax about his commitment to the Cornhuskers and the decision to flip away from Arizona State.
“The culture is amazing. It’s just an amazing family environment where you always know, no matter what, they are going to have your back. It’s a really uprising program. These past years, even now with Coach Rule and the receivers we are getting now, it’s going to be great,” Scott said.
Scott would then go into detail about his relationship with Matt Rhule.
“He’s amazing. One thing about him is he is really a player's guy. He is going to help you out in all situations. Like right now, I’m dealing with an injury, and he has been checking up on me and really just making sure I am good in general. So he is a really good guy and a really good coach as well.”
Scott would then answer the question that everyone wants to know. Why did he flip from Arizona State to Nebraska?
“It was a lot of thought that I had to go through, and it was a hard decision, but I feel like God and everything put me in the right place to be, and I feel like it was the best choice for me and everything.”
Scott explains if he has been hearing from Arizona State still.
“No sir. Not really as much.”
Scott is looking to get back on the field, as his focus is on McEachern and Nebraska. This means he is likely to only visit the Cornhuskers, as he has at least one date set.
“I don’t have any other visits set up with other programs. I’m mostly focused on Nebraska. Really, right now is getting myself right and for my season and everything and focusing on getting ready to go to Nebraska.”
“I might get up there for the first game, but I know for a fact that the game against Michigan I’m going to be at.”
Finally, he was asked if it is safe to say he is all Husker.
“Yes sir most definitely. Go Big Red!”
