Nebraska Football Commit Conor Booth Confirms Recruitment Is 'Shut Down'
Getting recruits to commitment then stay on that commitment is paramount in recruiting. Nebraska football has 19 commits for the 2025 class at the moment, one of whom is the in-state product Conor Booth.
Booth is a three-star in-state running back commit from Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, Nebraska. He committed to the Cornhuskers just over a year ago, which made him the third commit in the class.
Booth recently caught up with HuskerMax, first talking about his high school season.
“My high school season has been going great! We are starting to find our stride as a team and playing very well as a group,” Booth said. Bishop Neumann is 4-1 on the year, with the lone loss coming to undefeated Norfolk Catholic in the season opener.
Booth continues to be happy with his Nebraska commitment and has shown no signs of backing off his pledge to coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers.
“Commitment has been great, I have a great relationship with the coaches. They have given me everything I can ask for,” Booth said. “I let my coach handle other colleges that are trying to pursue, but for me, my commitment is shut down.”
Booth will be back on campus this weekend for Nebraska's Homecoming game.
“I plan on heading back down this weekend to watch Nebraska play Rutgers.”
Although he hasn’t been peer recruiting much he is hopeful some of the top-ranked recruits in Nebraska flip to the home state team. Some of the names would include Chase Loftin (Florida State) and Reiman Zebert (Stanford).
“I would love to see some of the in-state guys flip.”
MORE: Nebraska Football: Honestly, It's Not for Everyone
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Welcomes USC's Ally Batenhorst Home in Emotional Return
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Reunion Ends with Sweep of USC
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: Top Remaining 2025 Targets
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Penalties, Special Teams Keep Nebraska Football From Blowing Out Purdue
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.