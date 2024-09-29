Nebraska Football Recruiting: Top Remaining 2025 Targets
Nebraska has done a good job landing commitments for the 2025 football recruiting class. The Cornhuskers are currently ranked 26th nationally and 9th in the Big Ten. Coach Matt Rhule has landed nearly a full class and seems to have turned the focus to 2026 as they just landed their first commit in quarterback Dayton Raiola.
Although the Nebraska Cornhuskers have nearly finished their class, they aren’t done yet. They still have a few recruits still on the board.
At the top of the board is Michael Terry III. Terry is an Alamo Heights High School athlete who is a five-star recruit. Nebraska has been on Terry heavily and has made him the priority of this class. As of recently, the Texas Longhorns have been trending. The Longhorns have received multiple predictions, including from On3’s Steve Wiltfong, to land Terry. Terry is nearing a decision and the Cornhuskers will not take their foot off the gas and will likely stay on Terry until he signs his NLI.
Dawson Merritt visited the Cornhuskers a few weeks ago for the Colorado game. His recruitment has been quiet since. He seems to be locked in with Alabama still at this point as he is currently committed. The Cornhuskers getting him back on campus seemed to be the last attempt at Merritt. He will likely stay committed to Alabama unless Nebraska can make a great case for why he needs to be a Cornhusker.
Cortez Mills was also on a visit for the Colorado game earlier in the month. He is a current Oklahoma wide receiver commit. There are no signs of a possible flip here at the moment, however this is another player the Huskers will not go away on. Mills is extremely talented and was one of the off-season priorities. They didn’t land him in round one but they never went away and will look continue to see if something can happen before December.
Ka’Mori Moore is the most likely option to join this class. The talented defensive lineman recently de-committed from Oklahoma. The Cornhuskers were in on this one heavily despite Moore being committed to the Sooners. Since the decommitment, all signs have pointed to Nebraska. He is expected to be on campus soon and could very well pull the trigger following a visit to Lincoln. This one seems to be a legitimate chance as the prospect is expected to go to NU.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.