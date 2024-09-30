Nebraska Volleyball Reunion Ends with Sweep of USC
Wins both on and off the court for Nebraska volleyball Sunday.
The No. 2 Huskers (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) swept the No. 20 USC Trojans (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 in front of 8,689 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The match, though, was a reunion with a pair of former members of the Nebraska team.
USC associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst received loud and long ovations as their names were announced. Batenhorst was also the recipient of the mini volleyball from a trio of her former teammates during introductions.
Batenhorst used the “home-like” environment to her advantage, as she finished the match with 13 kills on a .242 hitting percentage. She also dug nine balls and added a block.
Nebraska continued their strategy of feeding everyone, with Bergen Reilly dishing out 33 assists and leading the Huskers to a .245 hitting percentage. Reilly hit 1.000 on three attempts.
Harper Murray shook off a quiet first set and ended with 12 kills two aces and six digs.
The Husker middles started hot accounting for half of the kills in set one, but cooled off in the remaining two sets. Andi Jackson ended her night with seven kills, hitting .188, with only one block. Rebekah Allick chipped in three kills and three blocks.
Nebraska will now go on the road for the first time in conference play, heading to Illinois Thursday.
Nebraska Athletics Set Synopses
Set 1: Nebraska had six kills on its first eight swings to take a 13-8 lead. After USC cut it to 16-12, Jackson posted three kills and a block, Reilly added one, and Murray served an ace during an 8-0 Husker run that made it 24-12. NU struggled to close out the set, allowing USC to go on a 6-0 run, before finishing the job, 25-18.
Set 2: USC went ahead 10-8 after a 4-1 run. Two kills by Murray kept NU close, down 14-13. USC built the lead to 17-14, but a kill by Krause and USC hitting error brought the Huskers back within one. A kill by Beason and back-to-back kills by Murray put the Huskers in front, 19-18. After a USC timeout, Beason terminated a kill and the Huskers won a challenge to go up 21-18 with Mauch serving the 5-0 run. Beason and Murray tacked on kills to earn set point at 24-21. A service error gave NU the 25-22 win.
Set 3: NU rallied from down 7-6 to go up 9-7 after a block by Krause and another block by Allick and Beason. Kills by Beason, Allick and Jackson helped the Huskers to a 14-9 lead, and Murray put the Big Red up 15-10 at the media timeout. After the break, Beason connected from the back row and Reilly won a battle at the net to make it 17-10 Huskers and force a USC timeout. Reilly and Murray added kills after the timeout, and an ace by Murray helped the Huskers claim a 21-11 lead. The Huskers closed out the sweep, 25-16.
