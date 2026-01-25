Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Details Decision to Transfer to Millard South

Trae Taylor is off to Nebraska after years as a top prospect in the state of Illinois. Taylor was previously playing for Carmel Catholic High School, but is now set to transfer to Millard South for his final season.

Taylor caught up with HuskerMax to detail what his excitement level is, why he is moving to Nebraska, and what his goals are when it comes to helping Nebraska on the way.

Trae Taylor Talks to HuskerMax

Nebraska football commit Trae Taylor with a Nebraska Cornhuskers fan | Trae Taylor

"I'm excited as well as a little nervous. This will be the first time my dad is not on the sidelines with me. I think it is a good thing, but definitely different," Taylor said when discussing the move from Illinois to Nebraska for his final high school season.

It is always difficult to leave a place of comfort, especially when you are a high school kid. This includes changing schools, which can be one of the more difficult processes of them all. Taylor detailed how the Nebraska and Millard South staffs reacted to the news of the transfer decision.

"The Nebraska staff was happy I’d be in the state. They don’t care where I went as long as it was a place I could still be developed. Millard South was just business as usual. Because of Jett (Thomalla) just finishing up, it is safe to say that a good QB there is normal for them. Just like it would have been at Westside, in having such a great QB with (Braylen) Warren. I get to just be one of the guys, which I love," Taylor said.

From left, four-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor, five-star tight end prospect Ahmad Hudson, four-star wide receiver Antayvious Ells. | @QB6Trae/X

Peer recruiting is one of the biggest factors when it comes to this decision, as Taylor was quick to point out how he wants to be closer to events. He dove deep into the reasoning that this move is helpful when it comes to recruiting others to join him in Nebraska.

"This is one of the biggest reasons I’m making this move. It was hard playing Friday nights, jumping in the car, my parents driving through the night so I could attend everything. Then spending most of the day in the car on Sundays. Now I can get good rest, do a ton more with recruits, and actually have plenty of places to go to hang out to make it a better experience for the guys we want," Taylor said.

Taylor was quick to name two of the targets he is going after when it comes to the in-state prospect list. He is hopeful to learn more, but these two names are some of the players he is hopeful he can get with quickly.

Trae Taylor at Nebraska for a 7on7 event | Trae Taylor

"I’ll know that better once I get there, but definitely want to get time with Barrett Kitrell and Knylonn Haynie," Taylor said.

The newest top-ranked prospect in the state of Nebraska would leave off with a message to the Nebraska Cornhuskers fanbase. Here is what he had to say.

"I know this fan base has been burned so many times, and it’s hard to get behind recruits because they could leave or flip," Taylor said. "But this move is for me to, 1. help this program anyway I can, and 2. people forget I’m still developing. I’m hoping that by watching and learning from the QBs in the room and Coach Thomas, that I’m ready to lead a very talented group that I helped recruit here. But I have a ton of development that still needs to be done."

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.