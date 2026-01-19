Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Shines at Major Miami Event

Nebraska football is set to be in good hands down the line, as the future remains bright when it comes to their current 2027 recruiting class. The Huskers have built this class from the ground up, and it is only January. They have six total commits, one commit in particular is arguably the reason this class has been built smoothly.

That commit is Trae Taylor. Taylor is one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, as fans could even argue that he is deserving of the No. 1 ranking. He is ranked outside of the top 32 players at all positions, which means he is a four-star, but every site has him inside the top 60, so he might find himself as a five-star one day. Taylor has been developing nearly every day with one of the best work ethics and one of the most noticed arms in the nation.

Taylor hasn't been one to dodge any competitions or events, and he has made a name for himself yet again with some big-time plays in the state of Florida. Taylor traveled from his home state of Illinois to compete in this event with his 7-on-7 team 24K. This is an event that drew many of the top 7-on-7 teams in the nation, but Taylor was one of the standouts from an individual standpoint. He shared his thoughts after the event.

"But 7v7 not real football. You’re right in tournaments like this it’s harder. Top DB, LD, & S not having to play run. So windows are much smaller. Can blitz with no OL and it’s legit 5v7 cause I can’t take off. Give me all the smoke here are a few throws," Taylor said with a video montage of some of the passes he made.

But 7v7 not real football. You’re right in tournaments like this it’s harder. Top DB, LD, & S not having to play run. So windows are much smaller. Can blitz with no OL and it’s legit 5v7 cause I can’t take off. Give me all the smoke here are a few throws @HuskerFootball… pic.twitter.com/LCD5uylrjv — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) January 18, 2026

It is no secret that the talented prospect did his thing, but he did have some help from some solid wide receivers. This includes one of the higher-ranked prospects in the state of Tennessee, like Kesean Bowman. Bowman is an uber-talented wide receiver from Brentwood Academy with family ties to three college football players. Those players are Adarius Bowman (Oklahoma State), Mike Bowman (Alabama), and Devin Bowman (Georgia). These three are his uncles, but one could make the case that the youngest Bowman could be the best one yet.

Here are a few plays showcasing the connection between the two stars.

Trae Taylor ➡️ Kesean Bowman. These two were making plays.



🎥: @lucascochranmedia/Instagram pic.twitter.com/ssA1zHokq5 — Caleb Sisk (@CalebSisk_) January 19, 2026

Taylor caught the attention of many notable media members, including two on 247Sports' national staff: Andrew Ivins and Tom Loy.

"Trae Taylor, man, the ball placement on him," Ivins said. "This is a kid who has put on some good weight. He didn't look like the same kid that me and you saw back at Nebraska back in June. I think that Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers, they got a guy."

