Nebraska Football Extends Offer to 2028 Quarterback Gavin Hampton
Nebraska football has a quarterback commit in each of the next two classes, so now the Huskers are going after one for 2028.
Gavin Hampton impressed while in Lincoln for a camp. That prompted the Husker staff to extend an offer to the 6-foot-4 quarterback who has three years of high school remaining.
Gavin Hampton Shift in Nebraska Going Coast-to-Coast
Nebraska plucked current starter Dylan Raiola out of SEC country, and his 2026 brother is also committed already. But those two have a family connection to the program. Taking a quarterback out of Tennessee would be a massive win not only for Nebraska, but in the every-growing battle between the Big Ten Conference and SEC.
Through mid-June, Hampton has already accumulated 12 scholarship offers, with Maryland, Mississippi State, and other Power Four conferences already hot on his trail.
This aggressive offer is indicative of other aggressive scholarship offers Nebraska has been extending lately. The team is pursuing future stars like 2027 WR/DB Justyn Lindsay and 2028 WR Tromon Isaac Jr.
Who Is Gavin Hampton?
Hampton checks every box on recruiting wish lists for a young quarterback. He is 6-4, 195 pounds, which is already a college physique. In regard to his stats, in his freshman year, he was 154-for-212 (72.6% completion rate) for 1,806 yards and 17 touchdowns in just seven games.
Yes, those are impressive numbers, especially for a freshman playing varsity. But Hampton's equally impressive academically. He carries a 4.0 GPA and is enrolled in several honors classes, including Chinese, geometry, and biology. For Nebraska's coaches, that's not just an added perk; it's essential. A high-IQ, high-character quarterback is the kind of building block every great program wants.
Nebraska's quarterback room includes current starter and sophomore Raiola, redshirt freshman Marcos Davila, and true freshman TJ Lateef. The younger Raiola is committed for 2026, and so is 2027 four-star Trae Taylor.
Hampton is part of a calculated plan that has been stocking the QB room with A-level talent every year. By making this offer, Nebraska demonstrates that it's thinking ahead and preparing for stability, not chaos, at quarterback.
And with no commitments yet in the 2028 class, Hampton is the first big domino that the Huskers are trying to knock over.
Friday Night Lights Are Bright in Hampton's Nebraska Audition
The timing was not an accident. Hampton traveled to Lincoln for Nebraska's "Friday Night Lights" camp on June 13, and the spotlight was shining his way. The next day? He had a scholarship offer in front of him. That tells you everything you need to know about how much they valued him.
